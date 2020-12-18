This is a great move to incorporate on leg day (or any day for that matter). Not only does it strengthen your glutes, quads, and hamstrings, it's also great for loosening up the hip joint and aiding in flexibility. And when you incorporate arm movements, weights, and/or engage your core, this move has the potential to work your full body.

It's versatile, simple, and who doesn't love an ultra-fast move? All that to say, side to side lunges ought to earn a spot in your regular fitness roster.