mbg moves with Helen Phelan: Upper Body + Core Routine
Welcome to mbg moves! In 2020, we've been working out at home more than ever—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday, to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Our December trainer spotlight: Helen Phelan.
This year, many of my students have told me that since they now do every workout at home, they're gravitating towards quick, efficient routines. That's why I've created this bodyweight upper body workout, which will help build stronger shoulders, arm, and core muscles—all in less than 15 minutes. It also plays with your body's own resistance to improve body awareness and mental endurance. For an extra challenge and spice, you can grab a light set of dumbbells (think: two to three pounds). Otherwise, all you need is your body and some motivation.
Your 4-week challenge: Every week this month (keep an eye out for a new workout every Monday), I'll be sharing a routine that targets various parts of your body, all with some core work. By the end of the month, I encourage you to make core work a regular part of your weekly routine—whether that's one day a week, three, or even daily. I can't wait to hear how you do!
Time: 15 minutes
Equipment: None
Instructions: Move from one exercise to the next, as instructed, without rest. Complete eight breaths total for each movement. Note: The below sequence is a modified version of the full upper body and core video.
Tabletop Triceps Pushup
- Start on all fours, in a tabletop position. Stack shoulders right on top of the hands, and hips right over knees.
- Keep your elbows pointed toward knees. Inhale as you bend elbows and bring chest towards the floor. Go as far down as you can, try to line nose up with fingertips.
- Engage your core, and slowly lift your chest back up to start. Keep your chest open, but don’t arch back. Repeat for eight breaths.
Arm Circles
- Start in a kneeling position with your legs hip-width apart, activating inner thighs. Without arching your back, lift your arms to the side of your body.
- Slowly move your arms in small circles, activating your arms and maintaining control. Keep your arms at shoulder height.
- Continue for eight breaths, then reverse direction and repeat.
Hug The World
- Start in a kneeling position with your legs hip-width apart, activating inner thighs. Without arching your back, lift your arms to the side of your body.
- Keeping a slight bend in your elbows, inhale and hug your arms inward.
- Exhale as you bring arms back to start, opening up your chest as you do so.
- Repeat for eight breaths.
Single-Leg Tabletop Triceps Pushup
- Start on all fours, in a tabletop position. Stack shoulders right on top of the hands, and hips right over knees.
- Extend one leg out, keeping it at hip height. Be sure hips stay parallel. Keep your elbows pointed toward knees.
- Inhale as you bend elbows and bring chest towards the floor. Go as far down as you can, try to line nose up with fingertips. Press opposite shin into ground.
- Engage your core, and slowly lift your chest back up to start. Keep your chest open, but don’t arch back. Repeat for eight breaths.
- Complete arm circles and hug the world again, then repeat this movement on the opposite side.
Plank With Shoulder Retraction
- Get into a high plank position, with your hands stacked right under your shoulders. Engage your core to stabilize your plank.
- Inhale, as you allow your chest to lower and your shoulder blades press together.
- Exhale as you lift your body back to a plank position, spreading shoulder blades apart. Repeat for five breaths.
