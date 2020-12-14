This year, many of my students have told me that since they now do every workout at home, they're gravitating toward quick, efficient routines. That's why I've created this bodyweight upper-body workout, which will help build stronger shoulder, arm, and core muscles—all in less than 15 minutes. It also plays with your body's own resistance to improve body awareness and mental endurance. For an extra challenge and spice, you can grab a light set of dumbbells (think 2 to 3 pounds). Otherwise, all you need is your body and some motivation.