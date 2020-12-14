Welcome to mbg moves! In 2020, we've been working out at home more than ever—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday, to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Our December trainer spotlight: Helen Phelan.

This year, many of my students have told me that since they now do every workout at home, they're gravitating towards quick, efficient routines. That's why I've created this bodyweight upper body workout, which will help build stronger shoulders, arm, and core muscles—all in less than 15 minutes. It also plays with your body's own resistance to improve body awareness and mental endurance. For an extra challenge and spice, you can grab a light set of dumbbells (think: two to three pounds). Otherwise, all you need is your body and some motivation.

Your 4-week challenge: Every week this month (keep an eye out for a new workout every Monday), I'll be sharing a routine that targets various parts of your body, all with some core work. By the end of the month, I encourage you to make core work a regular part of your weekly routine—whether that's one day a week, three, or even daily. I can't wait to hear how you do!