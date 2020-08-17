A 10-Minute Pilates Workout That Targets Your Legs & Deep Core

One of the most wonderful things about Pilates is that you can do it just about anywhere. Sure, there are some parts of the fitness practice that require, say, a reformer or bands—but there are also a number of Pilates exercises you can complete at home, with no-equipment and similar benefits.

Each exercise is fantastic for building muscle tone and stability—especially in your core—and it works wonders when you put them all together. Try this Pilates workout at home to engage your entire body, and get stronger through and through.