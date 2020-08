Certified Pilates Instructor

Marcia Meade is a Pilates instructor for obé fitness. Her certifications include: Power Pilates Core 1/2 Apparatus, American Ballet Theatre Nat’l Training Curriculum. Born and raised in New Jersey, she is a classically trained ballet and contemporary dancer whose passion for movement inspired her to study smart, effective training methods. After traveling throughout Europe as a private trainer, Marcia brought her skills and magnetic self back to NYC.