We’re all familiar with (and likely intimidated by) burpees. While burpees are a great cardio exercise that challenges your full body, there's no denying this is an...intense move.

But what if we told you there was a way to get the benefits of burpees, with a more toned-down, lower impact move? Introducing modified burpees. While the name might not be too exciting, just know this variation on the classic move is a great way to get that cardio burn, without feeling like you're in over your head.

We looked to fitness instructor and dancer, Jessica Aronoff, CPT to show us exactly how to perfect a modified version of the burpee, so you can continue to build up your cardio and muscle strength without pushing your body to the brink…yet.