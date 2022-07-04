Move Over Hot Girl Walk — This Is The Most Effective Exercise For Heart Health

With every passing season a new workout trend seems to emerge. From spinning to HIIT, boot camps to Pilates, there’s always a new form of exercise that seems to be more effective than the next. Hot girl walks have taken the spotlight in recent months as social media’s favorite form of exercise, but a new study has revealed that Nordic walking may actually be the best exercise for cardiovascular strength and better heart health, as compared to other workouts. Does "hot girl Nordic walking" have a ring to it, or is that just me?