3 Reasons To Add Low Impact Cardio Into Your Workout Routine

In a world of high intensity interval training, sometimes you need to decelerate to accelerate. Meaning, it’s good to slow down before you can move forward. This is where low impact cardiovascular exercise can be useful. Low impact cardio puts less stress on your body—particularly your knees and your lower back, where many people experience chronic pain.

To be clear: Low impact doesn’t mean your heart rate does not increase. Most, if not all, movement is going to get your heart rate up. Low impact just means that the exercises are easier on your muscles and joints. Some examples of low impact exercise include hiking, swimming, using an elliptical machine, outdoor or indoor biking, Pilates, etc.

Here are three reasons why you should consider working low impact cardio into your routine.