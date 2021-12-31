Need Some Fitness Inspo? Here Are Our Top 10 At-Home Workout Routines

 Skip to content

Need Some Fitness Inspo? Here Are Our Top 10 Workout Routines From 2021

mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
mindy strength conditioning workout

Image by Andreas von Scheele

December 31, 2021 — 12:02 PM

As we all navigated another strange year, staying on top of fitness goals and regular exercise required that much more intention. But with the rise of at-home fitness, the good news is, it's never been easier to squeeze a workout in, whenever and wherever.

If you're looking for more fitness inspiration, we pulled the data to find our readers' favorite mbg workouts from 2021, and these 10 came out on top.

1. Efficient upper-body strength workout 

chest fly exercise

Image by mbg Creative / mbg Creative

This upper-body strengthening workout from personal trainer BB Arrington, CPT combines a variety of pushing- and pulling-focused exercises, which call on different muscle groups. In just four simple moves, this efficient workout is sure to get your upper body fired up fast.

2. 12-minute balance & stability workout

tree pose with lateral raise

Image by Andreas von Scheele

If you're trying to work your balance and stability, look no further than this 12-minute workout from yoga instructor Suki Clements. Staying mobile and strong is key when comes to workout longevity, and this seven-move routine can support those goals.

3. A total core workout

core twist exercise

Image by Andreas von Scheele

Not only is a strong core essential for stability and posture, but it can help you move more effectively through any task at hand. This super quick core workout from Arrington hits all of your essential core muscles, in a strategic sequence.

4. 10-minute full-body floor workout

single leg glute bridge

Image by Andreas von Scheele

The only thing better than a workout routine that targets your whole body is one that targets your whole body in 10 minutes flat. This workout from Clements does just that in only eight moves, and only requires a medium set of dumbbells.

5. Speedy 3-move core workout

Dino Malvone

Image by mbg Creative

In just three simple moves, fitness instructor Dino Malvone offers a core stability workout without any crunches or situps required. "We're working with our breath and our posture to deeply target these muscles," says Malvone.

6. Low-impact cardio workout

reverse lunge with kick

Image by Andreas von Scheele

Want the cardio without the impact on your joints? This workout routine from fitness instructor and dancer Jessica Aronoff, CPT is a great place to start, with four low-impact cardio moves that only take about 10 minutes to do.

7. At home full-body strength & conditioning workout

mindy strength conditioning workout

Image by Andreas von Scheele

This boxing-inspired workout from fitness instructor Mindy Lai is perfect if you're looking for a quick strength and conditioning workout you can do at home. Not only does it only require a set of medium dumbbells, but Lai says it will "challenge your body from head to toe."

8. 10-minute glute workout

Need Some Fitness Inspo? Here Are Our Top 10 At-Home Workout Routines

Image by Andreas von Scheele

Strong glutes are important for overall posture and stability. This 10-minute butt workout from Clements is sure to help build lower-body strength—in just six simple moves.

9. Yoga flow for neck & shoulder relief

neck and spine stretch

Image by Andreas von Scheele

It's no surprise this yoga flow for neck and shoulder pain made it to the list—after all, who doesn't carry stress in that area? But with these six poses from yoga instructor Emily Chen, you can loosen up all that tension in no time.

10. Beginner HIIT workout

air jack

Image by Andreas von Scheele

And last but not least, if you're curious about the world of high-intensity interval training (HIIT), consider giving this beginner-friendly HIIT workout from fitness instructor Janeil Mason, M.S., a try. There's one thing you can be sure of with HIIT: It'll get your heart pumping and your muscles working.

