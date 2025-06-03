Advertisement
Massages Don't Have To Be Painful & This New Launch Proves It
When you think of muscle recovery post-workout, chances are you think of a massage gun. These powerful percussive instruments have been the norm since Theragun launched commercially nearly a decade ago—but there's a new disruptor hoping to make you rethink recovery.
Rally, an orbital massager, officially launched this morning. Developed by father-and-son duo Robert and John Benjamin, the device ditches the pounding of percussive therapy in favor of rapid circular motions to create a more gentle (yet just as effective) massage.
And while I have a whole collection of recovery tools, Rally has officially risen to the top of my lineup after about a month of testing. Not only does it help your body recover after an intense workout, but the device can be used ahead of any movement to energize your muscles and boost performance.
Keep reading to find out what makes Rally so unique. Plus, don't miss our exclusive promo code RALLYMBG15 to save 15% on your order.
How does Rally work?
The Benjamins conceptualized the design for Rally ahead of a hiking trip. The early prototype shifted their perspective on how to maximize recovery and performance, but it took another 10,000 hours of research and development to perfect the design.
At a pre-launch sneak peek, our trainer compared the Rally's orbital motion to a car buffer (which became a popular option for top athletes wanting to move lymph and encourage blood flow about eight or nine years ago). The small, continuous circles create consistent contact with your muscles, and the user has complete control over the pressure of the massage.
This unlocks two types of massage. You can use the device straight on your muscles for a soothing, kneading effect or you can angle the Rally to use the edges for percussive therapy.
Of course, Rally is more advanced than your typical car buffer. The device comes offers three speeds from 1600 to 3200 RPM, which affects the rate of rotation. It also comes with three attachment heads: the Flat, the Peak, and the Echo.
The attachments
The Flat is the most basic of the attachments with a smooth surface. It delivers even pressure with a medium firmness that is gentle yet versatile. This is by far my favorite of all the attachments.
On the other hand, the Peak has a small central point for a deep-tissue massage. I found it worked best on stubborn knots around my shoulders and helped to release tension in my calves after an intense kickboxing class. It's firmer than the other attachments, so it feels the most intense to me.
The Echo rounds out the lineup with concentric channels or tiered layers. These create a fluid ripple to mimic lymphatic massages. As the softest of the lineup, it's also the most comfortable to use.
Why I'm impressed with Rally
You can feel the blood flow
My first exposure to the Rally was at an intense workout at Tone House. Ahead of the workout—which aims to train you like an athlete with a mix of strength, cardio, and drills—we were given a device to help wake our muscles up.
The team warned that we may start to feel an itching sensation. Slowly but surely, you could feel a prickling along different muscles being "warmed up" by the device. When you massage a body part, blood flow increases. This causes blood vessels to dilate or expand, which can stimulate nearby nerve cells. Your brain misinterprets these signals as itching.
While I've done plenty of massages, this is the first time that it's ever led to an itching sensation. The feeling went away within 30 seconds of moving the device, but I was fascinated by the body's natural response.
It improved my recovery time
As mentioned, the workout paired with our intro to Rally was intense. A few casual mentions: one-legged mountain climbers on sliders, running drills, and sled pulls. Halfway through the workout, I knew my muscles would be sore the next day.
But I was pleasantly surprised when my soreness peaked around the 24-hour mark. I typically deal with the most inflammation and soreness around the 48-hour mark, so I expected to wake up that morning feeling heavy and stiff. Instead, I was strolling through my apartment and ready to hit the gym that afternoon again.
Since then, it's been a lifesaver after getting back into my Classpass routine. I've used it after hot yoga, boxing, Pilates, and even running (we're trying to make it a new hobby).
A standout experience: The Rally was a lifesaver when my calves were as hard as rocks after a particularly difficult Muay Thai kickboxing class. It's not uncommon for me to wake up after my first class kickboxing back in a few months to a midnight Charley Horse—but the Rally helped ease any aches and tension.
It's actually pleasant to use
For me, the most efficient massage has always been the most painful massage. I've been on a massage table on the border of tears as a masseuse aimed to release the tension in a knot along my shoulders or neck.
Like many, I figured massages were a no-pain, no-gain type of experience. Rally proved me wrong. With Rally, you have complete control over how much pressure goes into each treatment. This allows you to find the right level of intensity, while still getting the benefits you need.
It's sleek and easy to store
Fun fact: I display the Rally on the bookshelf. The sleep display and charging stand make it easy to store in a small space. While aesthetics are not exactly a dealbreaker when it comes to recovery—I just want my body to feel good—they do give bonus points.
What other testers say:
Rally just launched today, so there are not a ton of other reviews just yet—but the few already in place from other testers are just as promising:
- "I have used all types of massagers over the years, and Rally is by far the best and most complete. Produces immediate results. Soothing and therapeutic. Helps alleviate my chronic muscle tightness and is especially effective in managing my plantar fasciitis caused by neuropathy."
- "As a runner, I’m always looking for ways to keep my legs fresh and ready for my next run, and Rally has completely changed my recovery game. The oscillation warms up my sensitive Achilles and feet, while using my Rally at an angle really wakes up my glutes and quads. It's also stylish enough where I can leave it on a couch or coffee table (and actually use it). If you take your training and recovery seriously, this is a must-have!"
- "As a new mom, my self-care is limited. I love that I can multi-task while I use Rally sitting at my desk, on my couch drinking my morning coffee or if I’m lucky, my husband will use it on me before bed. It’s been a gamechanger for sore muscles, relieving a little bit of stress and feeling like I’m doing something small to take care of myself."
The takeaway
If you find massage guns painful or simply want to unlock a new level of performance and recovery, then the Rally can't be beat. This sleek device forces us to rethink how we help our bodies perform as their peak—and it's a must-have for anyone wanting to boost their movement. Just be sure to use code RALLYMBG15 to save 15%.