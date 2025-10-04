A 20-Minute Full-Body Heavy Weight Workout You Can Do At Home
I have to admit, a long time ago, I was one of those girls who used to hit the gym purely for the elliptical. Luckily, I got smart, and I realized weight training with strategic cardio is where the real body recomposition changes happen.
I don’t have a lot of time these days, though (said every mom, ever), and I love the flexibility and efficiency a home workout offers. My personal belief is that if I have room for my kids' toys and my dog's cushy bed, I can make some room for a yoga mat and some dumbbells.
I use them to work out on my schedule, with zero driving required, and move on with my day. So I was thrilled when our friend Kristin McGee shared this 20-minute full-body workout with us, as a preview of the content in her new app, Kristin McGee Movement. And if you want to try even more (which I'm sure you will), she’s offering a 7-day free trial.
You can use whatever dumbbells you have, but I’m excited to challenge myself and lift heavier.
She kicks us off with a short warm-up for mobility and warmth, and then launches into three blocks. Do each move for 40 seconds, rest for 20 seconds, and complete each block two times through.