Recovery

25 Recovery Gifts For The Fitness Lover Who Already Has It All 

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
November 19, 2025
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
For the biohacker
For the gym-goers
For the injured friend
For the overachiever
November 19, 2025
Image by mbg Creative

From the friend who tracks their readiness score more than the weather to the gym-goer who’s perpetually sore, we all know someone who takes recovery as seriously as their workouts (or at least talks about starting to). 

This year, gift them something that supports their well-being long after the sweat session ends. These picks will help them rest smarter and bounce back faster.

For the biohacker who always has a new recovery trick

Sunlighten Red Light Panel

$1599
Give the gift of faster recovery and peak performance. This sleek panel delivers red and NIR infrared light at a powerful irradiance to ease inflammation, boost muscle recovery, and support longevity. With 20+ app-guided programs and a handcrafted eucalyptus wood frame, it’s the perfect gift for the longevity obsessed and red light newbies alike.**
sunlighten red light panel

mindbodygreen lean & tone aminos+ 

$44
Your biohacker friend is already taking essentials like protein and creatine. Level up their supplement stack with amino acids. This unique formula provides a full spectrum of all 9 EAA, including 2.5 grams leucine needed to trigger muscle protein synthesis and promote repair processes. And after eight weeks of consistent use, they’ll see improved physical performance and more lean body mass.*
a single serving packet of powdered supplement, mindbodygreen lean & tone aminos+ in Mixed Berry flavor

Elastique Athletics L'Original Leggings

$235
Poor circulation is a hindrance to speedy recovery—which is why we love Elastique's compression leggings. Best described as a wearable lymphatic massage, they have MicroPerle® technology or tiny beads placed along the body’s lymphatic pathways to encourage circulation during movement.
A pair of high-waisted, full-length black athletic leggings from Elastique Athletics

Therabody TheraCup

$200
The TheraCup is the perfect tool for those who love experimenting with different recovery modalities. It uses suction, vibration, and heat to release fascial tension, increase blood flow, and accelerate muscle recovery. We'd describe it as a slightly painful yet satisfying way to target hard-to-reach aches and pains. Your giftee will wear the cupping bruises (aka signs that the underlying tissue is healing) with pride.
handheld massager or cupping device from Therabody

Hyperboot by Nike x Hyperice

$899
The Hyperboot combines dynamic air compression with heat therapy to flush out metabolic waste, reduce inflammation, and promote circulation in tired legs and feet. It's the ultimate post-training investment for anyone—from marathoners to nurses—ready to optimize their downtime with technology that actually delivers measurable results.
A pair of high-top Hyperboot Nike x Hyperice sneakers

Gait Happens Foot Health Kit

$85
Feet are often neglected in the recovery cycle—but we'd argue they deserve the most TLC. This kit has all the tools you need to improve mobility, release tension, and strengthen the intrinsic muscles that support your entire kinetic chain. And it's not just runners and yogis who need balance—strong feet and balance encourage stability when lifting, too.
foot care and movement kit from Gait Happens

SorSoap Massage Bar

$23
Turn showers into a recovery ritual with this muscle-soothing soap that combines cooling menthol with calming lavender and chamomile. The clean formula provides a refreshing, tingly sensation that helps ease post-workout tension. The best part? This tiny tool doubles as a body scraper to help move lymph, making it the ultimate habit stacking tool.
A white bar of soap held within a purple, wave-shaped, handheld scrubbing or soap holder from SorSoap

For the gym-goer who always complains about being sore

Oofos Women's OOahh Slide Sandal

$60
These Oofos earned their name for a reason. Tired feet will give a sigh of relief the second they slip into these recovery sandals. Their proprietary OOfoam technology absorbs impact, reduces stress on joints, and cradles your feet in cushioned comfort that's specifically designed for post-workout recovery.
Oofos Women's OOahh Slide Sandal features a wide, two-strap upper and a thick, curved, contoured foam sole designed for impact absorption and recovery

Theragun Mini Plus

$279.99
Compact but mighty. This Theragun delivers percussive and heat therapy to enhance recovery 3 times faster than percussive massage alone. It’s small enough to toss into a gym bag and powerful enough to work through stubborn knots and muscle tension. Even if they already have a Theragun, they’ll be glad to also have this one in their toolbox.
small, compact Therabody Theragun Mini massager

Sunlighten Amplify Full Spectrum Sauna

Sweat deep, sweat fast—and actually recover. Sunlighten’s Amplify uses dual full-spectrum heaters to boost far infrared intensity, easing soreness and speeding recovery. With ultra-low EMF, chromotherapy, tech and solid wood craftsmanship, it turns any room into your personal recovery sanctuary.**
Sunlighten Amplifye II

mindbodygreen magnesium+ rest & recovery

$44
This powdered supplement is the nightly ritual your muscles have been craving. It combines 230 milligrams of highly absorbable magnesium with 100% tart cherry powder in science-backed doses. The magnesium activates GABA receptors to promote relaxation and deeper sleep, while tart cherry's potent polyphenols ease post-workout soreness.*
a single serving packet of powdered supplement, mindbodygreen magnesium+ rest & recovery in mixed berry flavor

Organic Basics Weekend Straight Leg Sweatpants

$95
Recovery days deserve premium comfort. These certified organic cotton sweatpants are soft, breathable, and cut for relaxed movement like gentle stretching, walking, or lounging. Made with sustainable practices and designed to last, they're the elevated essential for those who understand that rest days are just as important as training days.
woman stands sideways wearing a matching set of straight-cut loungewear sweatpants

NeuroMD Whole Body Corrective Therapy Device

$180 (was $500)
A great choice for anyone dealing with persistent post-exercise soreness or an exercise-related injury, this FDA-cleared device uses neuromuscular electrical stimulation to help block pain signals and promote natural muscle recovery. Simply place the pads wherever the pain is located—like the lower back, neck, knee, shoulder, or foot—and start the session.
A box for the NeuroMD Whole Body Ultimate Pain Relief & Recovery System, displayed alongside the system components

For the overachiever who plans their day around the Readiness score

Chirp Contour™ Massage Table

$500
The best way to decompress? Having a recovery station like the Chirp Contour™ Massage Table. The ergonomic design provides targeted spinal decompression and stretching that helps optimize your readiness metrics by addressing tension and alignment. It’s ideal for the data-driven athlete who knows that prioritizing recovery is the key to maintaining high recovery scores.
Chirp Contour decompression table

Sunlighten mPulse Sauna Series

For the overachiever who plans their day around their Readiness score, Sunlighten's mPulse Smart Sauna offers customizable infrared and red light programs tailored to specific recovery goals. Tap preset protocols and make every session a science-backed ritual—featuring clinically proven 3-in-1 infrared, red light, chromotherapy, and ultra-low EMF in a solid wood housing.**
Sunlighten mPulse

Forme Power Bra

$178
Everyone could use help with their posture these days (especially that fitness-minded someone who’s curled over a desk 8+ hours a day). This sports bra uses varying fabric tensions to promote proper alignment by gently pulling shoulders out of a slouching position.
a woman stretching and wearing Forme Power Bra

Dr. Motion Compression Socks

$10
Compression socks are a tried and true recovery tool. Graduated compression improves circulation, reduces swelling, and helps flush metabolic waste, key factors in optimizing daily recovery scores. We like these affordable socks; they deliver medical-grade compression in comfortable, everyday designs great for workouts, travel, or sitting at a desk.
crew-length compression socks from Dr. Motion

Lifepro Waver Vibration Plate

$289
Whole-body vibration therapy stimulates circulation, activates muscles, and can improve flexibility—all passive interventions that support recovery without adding training stress. Use it for gentle warm-ups on low-readiness days or as active recovery to maintain movement quality.
black Lifepro vibration platform or whole-body vibration machine

Bellicon Rebounder 

$559
Think this is just a mini trampoline? Try again. Carefully engineered with bungee suspension, this rebounder transforms low-impact jumping into a serious workout. Reminder: Rebounding can support lymphatic drainage, cardiovascular health, and balance while being exceptionally gentle on joints.
A small, round, modern fitness trampoline or rebounder from Bellicon

For the friend who’s always in PT

Bala Big Band

$35
Most resistance bands this larger are made with latex, which means your mobility comes with a side of snap-back. Bala's oversized design is the exception. Made with premium fabric, it offers adjustable resistance that allows you to tackle hip strengthening, glute activation, and even corrective exercises.
A single wide Bala resistance band in a solid matte black color

Aletha Mark Hip Hook

$238
This tool targets the notoriously tight and hard-to-reach psoas and hip flexor muscles that are often the hidden culprits of lower back pain and hip dysfunction. The hook’s allows for precise pressure application to deep muscles that are nearly impossible to reach otherwise. If you know someone who has seemingly tried everything for their back or hip pain yet, they likely haven’t tried this yet.
A pelvic floor release tool from Aletha Health

Tend Focus

$195
This handheld focal vibration therapy device delivers precise, high-frequency vibrations that penetrate deep into muscles and connective tissue to boost circulation, release tension, and accelerate recovery. Designed like a pen for ultimate control, it’s the best way to target smaller areas like feet, ankles, and wrists that traditional percussion tools can't effectively reach (or feel good on).
A slender, metallic gray handheld device from Tend

Therabody ThermBack LED

$329
Around 80-90% of people do or will experience low-back pain at some point in their lives. And this wearable device is effective at offering some relief. This back wrap delivers heat, vibration, and LED light therapy directly to the lower back. Combined, these therapies increase circulation, reduce tension, and promote healing.
A wide, black, adjustable back wrap or waist belt from Therabody

Castle Flexx Luxury



$239
This two-in-one stretching device combines dynamic flexibility training with static stretching to improve mobility and reduce injury risk. A great integration for PT protocols or daily maintenance, it helps you safely achieve deeper stretches in the ankles, calves, hamstrings, and hips to improve your range of motion over time.
A Castle Flexx stretching and recovery device

SideKick Balance Board

$89
While strength training is vital for longevity, so is balance training. This compact board challenges proprioception, strengthens stabilizer muscles, and improves coordination in an almost gamified way. The adjustable difficulty levels make it suitable for everything from ankle rehab or stability work to advanced exercises. And it comes with over 10 strength and mobility routines.
A pair of wooden mobility and massage tools with non-slip grip strips from SideKick
**Sponsored placements