If Senada Greca Were Your Personal Trainer, She’d Tell You This

I’ll admit, for someone as ultra-fit as Greca, with such high-performing clients (like Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, and Eva Longoria, just to name a few), I kind of expected her to recommend a stricter and perhaps even slightly unattainable training schedule. But right away, she emphasized the importance of choosing a training program that’s right for your life and fits your schedule. Her eyes are set on creating something sustainable.