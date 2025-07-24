Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Want To Age Smarter? Make Strength Training Part Of Your Routine

Ava Durgin
July 24, 2025
By Ava Durgin
Assistant Health Editor
Ava Durgin is the Assistant Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a recent graduate from Duke University where she received a B.A. in Global Health and Psychology. In her previous work, Ava served as the Patient Education Lead for Duke Hospital affiliated programs, focusing on combating food insecurity and childhood obesity.
Image by Mal de Ojo Studio / Stocksy
July 24, 2025

A new study just gave us another reason to hit the gym: lifting weights may help slow brain aging, especially for older adults at risk of dementia.

A new study1 shows that just two resistance training sessions a week can help protect memory, prevent brain shrinkage, and improve neural health.

The power of lifting for cognitive longevity

The researchers followed 44 older adults with mild cognitive impairment (MCI), a common precursor to dementia. Participants were divided into a control group and a group that completed supervised strength training twice a week for 6 months. Here’s what they found:

  • Improved memory: The strength training group showed significant gains in verbal episodic memory, an essential cognitive skill that often declines early in dementia.
  • Brain protection: MRI scans revealed that training helped preserve gray matter in key regions affected by Alzheimer’s—namely, the right hippocampus and precuneus.
  • Better white matter integrity: White matter, often described as the brain’s communication highway, improved in the training group and declined in those who didn’t exercise.
  • MCI reversal: Some participants who strength trained no longer met the criteria for MCI by the end of the study.

The takeaway

Lifting weights isn’t just about building muscle; it may also slow brain aging and improve memory in people at risk for dementia. And the best part? It only took two sessions a week to see results.

So, whether you’re new to strength training or a longtime lifter, know that each rep is doing more than toning your body—it’s giving your brain a powerful boost too.

+Your guide to strength training

