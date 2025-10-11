The Best Time to Take Amino Acids for Recovery, Strength & Energy
Whether you’re lifting weights, logging miles, or shaking through a pilates class, your muscles need the right building blocks to perform and recover. They need amino acids.
Amino acids are the compounds that form protein and support nearly every function in your body, from muscle repair to energy metabolism.*
And while you get amino acids from the diet, supplementing with them can be especially beneficial if you’re training hard, eating plant-forward, or want an edge in recovery.
The best amino acid formulas include all nine essential amino acids (EAAs) (the ones your body can’t make on its own) and deliver at least 2.5 grams of leucine per serving (which is needed to kickstart muscle protein synthesis).
So, when should you actually take them to reap the most benefits? Well, you have a few options.
Here’s how to time your aminos to support energy, performance, and recovery all day long.
Before your workout
Taking amino acids 15 to 30 minutes before a workout helps “prime” your muscles1 for the stress ahead. When amino acids are already circulating in your bloodstream, your body has the raw materials it needs to kickstart muscle protein synthesis and minimize (potential) early muscle breakdown.*
And, research shows that consuming EAAs before exercise can enhance the anabolic response, the signaling that tells your muscles to repair and grow stronger.*
Pro tip: Have your aminos with a small amount of carbohydrates (like fruit or granola) for a quick energy bump before a lift or high-intensity session. This is a great option if you like to workout early in the morning and can’t tolerate a complete meal first thing.
During your workout
For longer or more intense workouts (think anything over 45 minutes or an hour), you can sip on your aminos during a session..*
Research shows that the branched-chain amino acids (leucine, isoleucine, and valine) peak in your blood about 30 minutes after consumption2. So drinking aminos as you workout means your muscles will have access to those amino acids for repair processes as soon as you complete a workout.*
Pro tip: Start sipping your drink about 15 minutes into your session and continue throughout.
After your workout
After training, your muscles are in “repair mode.” Taking amino acids within one to two hours post-workout 3supports muscle recovery and strength gains by stimulating muscle protein synthesis and replenishing depleted amino acid pools.*
Even if you’re not ready for a full meal (or don’t feel hungry right away) this window is still prime time to feed your muscles. Aminos can bridge the gap until your next protein-rich meal, helping reduce soreness and jumpstart recovery.*
Pro tip: Keep amino acid stickpacks in your car or gym bag so you can add it to your water bottle after a workout.
Around meals
If you follow a vegetarian or primarily plant-based diet, supplementing with amino acids alongside meals can be a smart way to fill nutritional gaps.
Plant proteins often have a lower leucine content and may not contain all nine essential amino acids in optimal ratios. Adding EAAs ensures your body gets enough of each building block to fully activate muscle protein synthesis.*
Even for omnivores, an amino acid can make sure you’re getting the right balance of amino acids and support better recovery and muscle tone over time (even on days you don’t have a structured workout planned).*
Finding the right amino acids supplement
Many amino acid supplements out there don’t provide the complete array of essential and branched-chain amino acids (let alone provide the optimal 2.5 grams dose of leucine). But mindbodygreen’s lean & tone aminos+ does.
Unlike many amino products that hide behind proprietary blends, lean & tone aminos+ clearly discloses the dose of each amino acid right on the label, so you know exactly what you’re getting. It also features an energizing berry flavor and blends seamlessly with water—just mix one packet with 8 ounces and you’re set.
Whether you use it before, during, after your workout, or with a meal, it’s an easy, evidence-based way to support lean muscle, recovery, and all-day energy.
The takeaway
Amino acids are crucial for your body to repair, strengthen, and sustain energy, especially when timed around your workouts or meals.*
For anyone looking to build lean muscle, recover faster, or simply feel stronger through every rep and run, adding a high-quality, leucine-rich formula like lean & tone aminos+ can make all the difference.