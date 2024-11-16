Advertisement
If You Don’t Eat A Lot Of Meat, Then You May Need A Daily Creatine Supplement
Plant-based is a term that gets thrown around often—from vegan eaters to pescatarians and even those who just eat meat on occasion. Even if you eat a well-balanced diet (rich in fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, etc.) while following these eating patterns, you’re still missing out on some key nutrients.
Yes, that includes iron and vitamin B12, but also creatine.
Why does creatine have to do with plant-based eating?
While it’s most recognized as a sports supplement1 (we’ll touch more on supplements later), it’s also a naturally occurring compound.
The only dietary sources2 of creatine are found in animal proteins, including meat, poultry, and some fish. The body is also able to synthesize some creatine on its own from three amino acids: methionine, glycine, and arginine. These amino acids are found in both plant and animal proteins—animal proteins are just a much richer source of them.
All in all, research shows people who eat vegetarian or vegan diets have much lower creatine stores than people who eat animal proteins.
Low creatine consumption is also linked to various health concerns, whereas having full—or saturated—creatine stores is what’s most important for reaping the compound's notable benefits.*
Therefore, supplementing with creatine may be especially helpful for those who don’t eat a lot of animal proteins.
Why it’s so important you get enough creatine
Creatine is the most researched supplement on the market. Decades of data show a daily 5-gram dose helps build lean muscle, enhance strength, and improve body composition—and a 10-gram daily dose supports memory.*
These benefits are seen across all ages and activity levels3 (as long as there’s some strength training in a person’s routine).*
What’s interesting is that there seems to be even greater benefits in these outcomes for those following a vegetarian or vegan diet.
Researchers of a systematic review published in 2020, analyzed data from nine studies looking at creatine supplementation in vegetarians. Results showed that:
- Increased muscle creatine levels (often beyond what a meat-including diet alone provides).
- Boosted lean muscle, strength, endurance, and power during intense exercise.
- Improved memory and cognition.
How to supplement with creatine
So if your diet excludes a lot of animal products, it’s a smart idea to add a creatine supplement to your routine. And same goes if you’re a true omnivore: as even with an average red meat consumption will only have 60-80% of their creatine stores4 filled at a time.
Look for a powder (not gummy) that’s third-party tested and provides at least 5 grams of creatine monohydrate per serving. mindbodygreen’s creatine+ fits the bill.
It not only provides an optimal dose of creatine, it also contains 2 grams of taurine—an amino acid that further supports muscles and brain (in addition to heart health and longevity).*
Women, in particular, have been loving it to tone their muscles and move past plateaus at the gym.*
A daily staple!
The takeaway
Even well-balanced plant-based diets can fall short on nutrients vital to health, and creatine is not often one we think about in this regard.
The good thing is, the solution is simple. A creatine powder is easy to take, researched-backed, and has an exceptional safety profile.*
