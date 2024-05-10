Advertisement
Creatine Is Helping Women Find Their Strength & Confidence
If your goal is to get stronger this year, then adding creatine to your daily routine should almost be a must. Yes, we’re talking about the same creatine that stereotypical gym bros have been raving about for ages.
But contrary to most of our perceptions, it’s not just a macho supplement for the avid (if not extreme) fitness enthusiast. It’s actually a supplement that benefits pretty much everyone, especially women.
Why women need creatine
Creatine is a compound that the body produces naturally1 from three amino acids: methionine, glycine, and arginine.
About 95% of creatine is stored2 in muscle tissue where it’s utilized for energy (which is why it piqued the interest of gym goers initially).
But creatine is also available as a supplement. Taking a creatine supplement helps increase the body’s stores of this vital compound.
As women’s creatine stores are about 70-80% lower3 than men’s, and women tend to eat less animal proteins (meaning there’s likely less availability of those three amino acids to make creatine internally), taking a creatine supplement may have an especially beneficial effect for women of all ages.
Creatine can help you tone, recover, and push yourself further in your workouts*
A (very) comprehensive review of creatine supplementation and women's health3 concluded that supplementation is beneficial at every life stage—with very little risk.
This review—as well as other studies4—show that creatine:*
- Enhances muscle strength
- Helps build lean muscle
- Combats muscle soreness
- Supplies energy to the muscle
- Supports cognition and memory (yes, it also helps your brain out)
So if you’re feeling tired or sluggish during workouts and stagnant in seeing any results from your current routine, creatine can help give you the energy you need to push yourself harder and overcome the dreaded plateau of an unchanging body composition.
mindbodygreen’s creatine+ is designed by women for women
Many women are finding success with mindbodygreen’s creatine+.
This powdered supplement provides the optimal daily dose of creatine monohydrate of 5 grams as well as 2 grams of the amino acid taurine (also beneficial for muscle and brain health).*
Along with regular exercise, it’s helping women get leaner (not bulky).* Here’s what they’re saying:
Love getting muscle and brain benefits
“I have been adding in a scoop with my electrolytes and 20 ounces of water to drink before/ during and post my workout! I wanted to ensure I added it into a place to stack on another habit to make it easier to add in on a regular.
I have had some health setbacks, and I am making sure I do all I can to not just add muscle but maintain what I have. The biggest added benefit is that I know I am also feeding my brain which as a woman is critical!
Thank you for making it easier!”
–Vanessa V.
Faster recovery & clean ingredients
“I have tried quite a few different creatine [supplements], and I finally found one that actually works without any side effects! I love mbg’s creatine+ with taurine. My body recovers so much faster after a workout. I just add [it] to my protein shake, using mbg’s vanilla whey protein isolate!
No stomach upset or feeling dehydrated as I did with some of the other creatine supplements. I am a big water drinker, but with some of the other creatine powders, I always felt dehydrated. I love that mbg has a focus on women's health and is very clean in their ingredients.”*
–Maggie G.
I feel stronger
“I've been taking mindbodygreen's creatine+ for over a month. I see muscle growth and increased strength. The powder dissolves well and is easy to drink with my bcaa's after my workout.”*
–Amy R.
My favorite creatine powder yet
“This is a great creatine powder. It has a helpful dose of both creatine and taurine and I feel like it’s really made an impact helping me reach my exercise performance goals.”*
–Emma O
Seeing the benefits within a month
“It has improved my muscle tone in 1 month!”
–Heather O
Dissolves so well
“This creatine is amazing, I absolutely love the consistency, it dissolved perfectly in my water and electrolytes.”*
–Maria U.
I’m lifting heavier
“Great purchase and addition to my supplement routine! Starting to see and feel the benefits — lifting heavier!”*
–Kristi D.
The takeaway
Creatine supplements have long been geared towards men, but that is (thankfully) starting to change.
Here at mindbodygreen, we’re making creatine approachable for everyone, especially women (although men certainly benefit from this formula as well. Click here to learn more about it.
