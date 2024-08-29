Skip to Content
Integrative Health

The 5 Best Creatine Supplements For Women 

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
August 29, 2024
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Image by mbg creative
August 29, 2024

Creatine has been a go-to powder for gym bros for years. But it’s not just a supplement for men or extreme fitness enthusiasts. Research is mounting on the benefits of creatine supplements on women’s health1.

The only thing left to do is to choose the right creatine. Here, we break down the benefits of creatine for women, what to look for in a supplement, and our top five picks that are best suited for women.

What is creatine? 

Creatine is a naturally occurring compound composed of three amino acids: methionine, glycine, and arginine. When you eat protein-rich foods, the body can synthesize creatine from those building blocks (some foods like red meat, fish, and poultry2 directly provide creatine). And of course, it’s also available as a supplement.  

About 95% of creatine is stored3 in muscle tissue, where it's utilized for energy (which is why it piqued the interest of gym-goers initially). And the remaining 5% in the brain.

But women's creatine stores are about 70-80% lower1 than men's. Pair that with the facts that women lose up to 8% of their muscle mass4 each decade after 30 and they tend to eat less animal protein (meaning there's likely less availability of those three amino acids to make creatine internally), and it’s no surprise that taking a creatine supplement may have an especially beneficial effect for women of all ages.

Benefits of creatine for women

In 2021, researchers of a comprehensive review of creatine supplementation and women's health1 concluded that supplementation is beneficial at every life stage—with very little risk.* 

This review, as well as other studies5, show that creatine:*

  • Enhances muscle strength  & bone health (when paired with strength training)
  • Helps build lean muscle
  • Combats post-exercise muscle soreness
  • Supplies energy to the muscle
  • Supports cognition and memory
  • mindbodygreen creatine+ stick pack
    Image by mindbodygreen
View on mindbodygreen

mindbodygreen creatine+ stick packs

Best overall creatine for women
Servings
20 servings
Form
Powder
Vegan
Yes
Sugar content
Zero sugar

Pros & Cons

Pros

Supports lean muscle, brain health, & aging*

5 grams of creatine monohydrate

2 grams of the amino acid taurine for added energy, cognition & longevity support*

Convenient stick pack packaging

Cons

Pricier than other options


mindbodygreen's creatine+ is the overall winner because it (uniquely) combines a 5-gram dose of creatine monohydrate with two grams of the amino acid taurine—an amino acid that’s been shown to enhance strength and power and support cognitive health6, heart health, and even longevity7.* 

The supplement comes in a convenient stick pack and dissolves easily in cold or hot liquids. Women have been loving this supplement to help tone and sculpt their muscles.*

  •  
View on Transparent labs
See more options

Transparent Labs Creatine HMB

Best post-workout creatine
Servings
30 servings
Form
Powder
Vegan
Vegan
Sugar content
Zero sugar

Pros & Cons

Pros

5 grams of creatine monohydrate

1.5 grams of HMB—a compound to further support muscle health & exercise performance*

A modest dose of vitamin D

Cons

Higher cost per gram of creatine

While creatine can be taken anytime of day, Transparent Labs Creatine HMB is a great option if you’re looking for post workout support. Each serving provides 5 grams of creatine monohydrate and 1.5 grams of HMB (the naturally occurring metabolite beta-hydroxy-beta-methylbutyrate.) HMB may help reduce muscle damage and muscle protein breakdown after exercise, which is why the brand recommends you take it within 30 minutes of a workout.* 

  • Momentous Creatine Monohydrate
    Image by Momentous
View on Momentous
See more options

Momentous Creatine Monohydrate

Best for athletes
Servings
90 servings
Vegan
Yes
Form
Powder
Sugar content
Zero sugar

Pros & Cons

Pros

5 grams of pure creatine monohydrate

NSF Certified for Sport® & Informed Sport certified

Cons

Some reviews say it doesn’t dissolve well

Not sustainable packaging

Momentous Creatine Monohydrate is NSF Certified for Sport® & Informed Sport certified, making it a great choice for competitive athletes. Each serving provides 5 grams of Creapure® (a form of creatine monohydrate). It’s simple and effective.

  • Optimum Nutrition Creatine
     
View on Optimum Nutrition
See more options

Optimum Nutrition, Micronized Creatine Capsule

Best capsule
Servings
100 servings
Vegan
No
Form
Capsules
Sugar content
Contains gelatin

Pros & Cons

Pros

One of few capsule creatine options

Creatine Monohydrate 

Cons

4 capsules required to reach 5-gram dose

Contains gelatin

There aren’t a lot of creatine capsules on the market, and this one from Optimum Nutrition is a fan favorite. A serving is listed as two capsules, which provide about 2.5 grams of creatine monohydrate, so note that you would need to double your intake to reach 5 grams. Reviewers like that the capsule size is easy to swallow. 

Just note that the capsules do contain gelatin and are not vegetarian-friendly.

  • Bulk Supplements Creatine Monohydrate
     
View on Amazon

Bulk Supplements.com Creatine Monohydrate Powder

Best no-frills creatine
Servings
100 servings
Vegan
Yes
Form
Powder
Sugar content
Zero sugar

Pros & Cons

Pros

5 grams of creatine monohydrate

Third-party tested

Cons

Durability of packaging

If you’re looking for a run-of-the-mill creatine, Bulk Supplements is fan-favorite. It provides 5 grams of creatine monohydrate—nothing extra. Reviewers like how well the powder mixes in beverages and is tasteless. The biggest complaint seems to be quality of the seals on the bags.

What to look for in a creatine supplement?

There are a few things to look out for when shopping for a creatine supplement. 

  • Creatine monohydrate: There are various forms of creatine including creatine hydrochloride, creatine nitrate, creatine malate, and so on. But the most researched-backed form is creatine monohydrate8, and this is the one you should look for. 
  • An effective dose: An ideal dose of creatine for most people ranges from 5 to 10 grams a day. Research shows that 5 grams effectively supports muscle9 health and the performance benefits of the supplement, whereas 10 grams 10a day better supports brain and bone health.*
  • Form: Creatine supplements come in powders, capsules, and gummies. Gummies are not an efficient (or effective way) to reap creatine’s benefits. Powders are the best way to reap the benefits.*
  • Third-party testing: As with any supplement, third-party testing helps ensure a pure and potent product.

How to take creatine

You can take creatine any time of day. Many people like to take it around the time of a workout—either before or as part of their recovery meal, snack, or drink. However, consistent daily intake is what’s most important for this supplement. Remember: you want to reach and maintain creatine saturation. 

You can mix creatine powders with water, coffee, smoothies, oatmeal, or yogurt.

How we picked

There’s no shortage of creatine supplements on the market. This is the criteria we used to identify the top five for women:

  • Contains creatine monohydrate: All the products included here use creatine monohydrate. It’s the most research-backed form of the supplement, and research shows that it’s nearly 100% bioavailable (aka it’s not degraded during digestion and your body is able to absorb and use the full dose you take).*
  • Provides adjustable dosing options: As mentioned earlier, five grams of creatine daily is the dose linked to muscle-health benefits. All the products included can easily be dosed to that 5-gram minimum or increased even more to 10-grams to support the brain and bone benefits of the compound.* 
  • Has been third-party tested: We only selected products that have been third-party tested—to ensure what you’re getting matches the label. 
  • Offers bonus ingredients: While we included some products that just contain creatine monohydrate, we also looked for options that pair it with additional ingredients to further support muscle health, recovery, performance, and cognition.* 
  • Excludes gummies: We only included products that provide creatine monohydrate in powder or capsule form. These forms provide a cleaner product (no added sugars and minimal to no excipients).

The takeaway

Creatine is one of the most researched-backed supplements out there. And adding a high-quality creatine supplement (at an appropriate dose) is a smart way for women to maximize their creatine stores, power their workouts, recovery efficiently, and support their brain health. It's truly a daily essential at every life stage.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

More On This Topic

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

