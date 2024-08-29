Advertisement
The 5 Best Creatine Supplements For Women
Creatine has been a go-to powder for gym bros for years. But it’s not just a supplement for men or extreme fitness enthusiasts. Research is mounting on the benefits of creatine supplements on women’s health1.
The only thing left to do is to choose the right creatine. Here, we break down the benefits of creatine for women, what to look for in a supplement, and our top five picks that are best suited for women.
What is creatine?
Creatine is a naturally occurring compound composed of three amino acids: methionine, glycine, and arginine. When you eat protein-rich foods, the body can synthesize creatine from those building blocks (some foods like red meat, fish, and poultry2 directly provide creatine). And of course, it’s also available as a supplement.
About 95% of creatine is stored3 in muscle tissue, where it's utilized for energy (which is why it piqued the interest of gym-goers initially). And the remaining 5% in the brain.
But women's creatine stores are about 70-80% lower1 than men's. Pair that with the facts that women lose up to 8% of their muscle mass4 each decade after 30 and they tend to eat less animal protein (meaning there's likely less availability of those three amino acids to make creatine internally), and it’s no surprise that taking a creatine supplement may have an especially beneficial effect for women of all ages.
Benefits of creatine for women
In 2021, researchers of a comprehensive review of creatine supplementation and women's health1 concluded that supplementation is beneficial at every life stage—with very little risk.*
This review, as well as other studies5, show that creatine:*
- Enhances muscle strength & bone health (when paired with strength training)
- Helps build lean muscle
- Combats post-exercise muscle soreness
- Supplies energy to the muscle
- Supports cognition and memory
- Image by mindbodygreen
mindbodygreen creatine+ stick packs
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Supports lean muscle, brain health, & aging*
5 grams of creatine monohydrate
2 grams of the amino acid taurine for added energy, cognition & longevity support*
Convenient stick pack packaging
Cons
Pricier than other options
mindbodygreen's creatine+ is the overall winner because it (uniquely) combines a 5-gram dose of creatine monohydrate with two grams of the amino acid taurine—an amino acid that’s been shown to enhance strength and power and support cognitive health6, heart health, and even longevity7.*
The supplement comes in a convenient stick pack and dissolves easily in cold or hot liquids. Women have been loving this supplement to help tone and sculpt their muscles.*
Transparent Labs Creatine HMB
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
5 grams of creatine monohydrate
1.5 grams of HMB—a compound to further support muscle health & exercise performance*
A modest dose of vitamin D
Cons
Higher cost per gram of creatine
While creatine can be taken anytime of day, Transparent Labs Creatine HMB is a great option if you’re looking for post workout support. Each serving provides 5 grams of creatine monohydrate and 1.5 grams of HMB (the naturally occurring metabolite beta-hydroxy-beta-methylbutyrate.) HMB may help reduce muscle damage and muscle protein breakdown after exercise, which is why the brand recommends you take it within 30 minutes of a workout.*
- Image by Momentous
Momentous Creatine Monohydrate
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
5 grams of pure creatine monohydrate
NSF Certified for Sport® & Informed Sport certified
Cons
Some reviews say it doesn’t dissolve well
Not sustainable packaging
Momentous Creatine Monohydrate is NSF Certified for Sport® & Informed Sport certified, making it a great choice for competitive athletes. Each serving provides 5 grams of Creapure® (a form of creatine monohydrate). It’s simple and effective.
Optimum Nutrition, Micronized Creatine Capsule
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
One of few capsule creatine options
Creatine Monohydrate
Cons
4 capsules required to reach 5-gram dose
Contains gelatin
There aren’t a lot of creatine capsules on the market, and this one from Optimum Nutrition is a fan favorite. A serving is listed as two capsules, which provide about 2.5 grams of creatine monohydrate, so note that you would need to double your intake to reach 5 grams. Reviewers like that the capsule size is easy to swallow.
Just note that the capsules do contain gelatin and are not vegetarian-friendly.
Bulk Supplements.com Creatine Monohydrate Powder
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
5 grams of creatine monohydrate
Third-party tested
Cons
Durability of packaging
If you’re looking for a run-of-the-mill creatine, Bulk Supplements is fan-favorite. It provides 5 grams of creatine monohydrate—nothing extra. Reviewers like how well the powder mixes in beverages and is tasteless. The biggest complaint seems to be quality of the seals on the bags.
What to look for in a creatine supplement?
There are a few things to look out for when shopping for a creatine supplement.
- Creatine monohydrate: There are various forms of creatine including creatine hydrochloride, creatine nitrate, creatine malate, and so on. But the most researched-backed form is creatine monohydrate8, and this is the one you should look for.
- An effective dose: An ideal dose of creatine for most people ranges from 5 to 10 grams a day. Research shows that 5 grams effectively supports muscle9 health and the performance benefits of the supplement, whereas 10 grams 10a day better supports brain and bone health.*
- Form: Creatine supplements come in powders, capsules, and gummies. Gummies are not an efficient (or effective way) to reap creatine’s benefits. Powders are the best way to reap the benefits.*
- Third-party testing: As with any supplement, third-party testing helps ensure a pure and potent product.
How to take creatine
You can take creatine any time of day. Many people like to take it around the time of a workout—either before or as part of their recovery meal, snack, or drink. However, consistent daily intake is what’s most important for this supplement. Remember: you want to reach and maintain creatine saturation.
You can mix creatine powders with water, coffee, smoothies, oatmeal, or yogurt.
How we picked
There’s no shortage of creatine supplements on the market. This is the criteria we used to identify the top five for women:
- Contains creatine monohydrate: All the products included here use creatine monohydrate. It’s the most research-backed form of the supplement, and research shows that it’s nearly 100% bioavailable (aka it’s not degraded during digestion and your body is able to absorb and use the full dose you take).*
- Provides adjustable dosing options: As mentioned earlier, five grams of creatine daily is the dose linked to muscle-health benefits. All the products included can easily be dosed to that 5-gram minimum or increased even more to 10-grams to support the brain and bone benefits of the compound.*
- Has been third-party tested: We only selected products that have been third-party tested—to ensure what you’re getting matches the label.
- Offers bonus ingredients: While we included some products that just contain creatine monohydrate, we also looked for options that pair it with additional ingredients to further support muscle health, recovery, performance, and cognition.*
- Excludes gummies: We only included products that provide creatine monohydrate in powder or capsule form. These forms provide a cleaner product (no added sugars and minimal to no excipients).
The takeaway
Creatine is one of the most researched-backed supplements out there. And adding a high-quality creatine supplement (at an appropriate dose) is a smart way for women to maximize their creatine stores, power their workouts, recovery efficiently, and support their brain health. It's truly a daily essential at every life stage.*
10 Sources
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7998865/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8498075/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2048496/#:~:text=Approximately%2095%25%20of%20the%20body's,testes%20%5B8%2C15%5D.
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2804956/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7910963/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9999677/
- https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.abn9257
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3407788/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33557850/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10526554/
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.