Integrative Health

Supplementing With Creatine Can Strengthen Your Muscles & Memory*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Author:
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
May 13, 2024
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor's degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master's in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy
May 13, 2024

For decades, creatine has stood as a cornerstone in the realm of sports supplements—with good reason.

Primarily residing within muscle tissues, this compound is utilized most when the body needs some quick energy, which unsurprisingly is often during intense exercise. And studies show that creatine supplements can enhance performance1.*

But creatine's benefits don't stop there. Small amounts of the compound are stored in the brain, an organ that requires a high amount of energy to carry out its many functions.

So whether you're already taking a creatine supplement or deciding if one is right for you, let's dive into the research behind this somewhat unexpected benefit. 

How does creatine work in the brain? 

Your brain is always running. Even at rest, the brain consumes about 20-25% of the body's total glucose2 (blood sugar) although it only comprises 2% of the body's total weight.

While glucose is the main source of energy for the brain, it gets converted into ATP (adenosine triphosphate)3 before it can actually be used.

Creatine also supports energy generation because it's a precursor for a compound called phosphocreatine—which is needed for generating ATP. So, a higher availability of phosphocreatine supports ATP production. 

And (somewhat) similarly to the muscles, the brain can be faced with situations where it needs to tap into creatine's energy potential.

Creatine may enhance your memory* 

Researchers have been particularly interested in the role of creatine supplements on memory4

Researchers of a 2023 review and pooled analysis of randomized controlled trials (specifically on the impact on creatine and memory for healthy adults) concluded that taking the supplement enhanced measures of memory performance5.* And those who were between the ages of 66 and 76 experienced the most benefits. 

One potential reason for this is that the body's creatine stores decline with age—so taking steps (like through supplementation) may help counter those changes.*

People following a vegan or vegetarian diet also tend to have lower stores of this compound, as creatine is primarily found in red meat and seafood.

Studies show that vegetarians responded more favorably4 to memory tasks than meat eaters after creatine supplementation.*

How to get more creatine

You can increase the amount of creatine you get by eating animal proteins. The body can also make creatine if it has the right amino acid building blocks—arginine, glycine, and methionine.

So upping your protein intake in general (even from plant sources) can support creatine levels. 

Creatine supplements are a convenient way to reach the quantities of the compound research shows to be beneficial for health, which is hard to reach through diet alone.

These powders are a dime a dozen. So, in a supplement landscape littered with iffy ingredients, you want to choose a clean, transparent formula like mindbodygreen's creatine+.

A fan-favorite

"I love the creatine and taurine combo and the lack of any gross added ingredients. I feel like it’s been a great help for my exercise and recovery."* —Deborah P.

Each serving offers 5 grams of creatine—a research-backed dose for daily maintenance.* Some people choose to do a "loading dose" for a shorter period (and we dive into the differences between these two dosing options here). 

We also added the amino acid taurine to the mix for additional exercise and cognitive support.* Taurine is one of the most abundant amino acids in humans, and it's especially present in the brain.

It acts as a neurotransmitter6, helps maintain the integrity of the nervous system and neurons, and regulates calcium transport.* 

It's versatile

“I love how versatile this creatine+ powder is and that there are ZERO other ingredients. Really enjoying it post-workout, mixing it in my water or even tea."* —Sallie

The takeaway

Creatine is one of the most studied supplements, and you shouldn't sleep on its ability to support memory and cognition.* 

This is absolutely a supplement that should be top of mind if you want to level up your physical performance and your mental game.

And pairing it with other cellular energy and strength-supporting ingredients like taurine can give you even more of an edge.* 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Want To Be Metabolically Healthy? New Study Shows An Underutilized Approach
Integrative Health

Want To Be Metabolically Healthy? New Study Shows An Underutilized Approach

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Organ Plays A Crucial Role In The Body; Here's How To Cleanse It
Integrative Health

This Organ Plays A Crucial Role In The Body; Here's How To Cleanse It

Julia Guerra

Women Are Having Mental Health Breakthroughs With Online Therapy — Here's Why
Paid Content | Betterhelp

Women Are Having Mental Health Breakthroughs With Online Therapy — Here's Why

Devon Barrow

Which Functional Mushroom Should You Use For What? Your Adaptogenic Guide To Fungi
Paid Content | Gaia Herbs

Which Functional Mushroom Should You Use For What? Your Adaptogenic Guide To Fungi

Devon Barrow

Bounce Back Quickly After Workouts With This DIY Electrolyte Drink
Integrative Health

Bounce Back Quickly After Workouts With This DIY Electrolyte Drink

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

What's The Hype Of Cold Plunging? Here Are The 5 Top Health Benefits
Integrative Health

What's The Hype Of Cold Plunging? Here Are The 5 Top Health Benefits

Julia Guerra

PSA: These Foods Can Increase Your Risk Of Vaginal Infections
Women's Health

PSA: These Foods Can Increase Your Risk Of Vaginal Infections

Taneia Surles, MPH

This Gave Me Osteoporosis At 32 & Here's What I Wish People Knew
Integrative Health

This Gave Me Osteoporosis At 32 & Here's What I Wish People Knew

AmiCietta Duche Clarke

New Study Shows This Vitamin May Lower Your Risk Of Alzheimer's By 17%
Integrative Health

New Study Shows This Vitamin May Lower Your Risk Of Alzheimer’s By 17%

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

