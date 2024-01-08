Skip to Content
Integrative Health

This Supplement Is Key For Muscle Health In Middle Age, Reviewers Say*

January 20, 2024
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us."
January 20, 2024

Hitting a wall during a workout is never fun. Certain supplements, like creatine, are meant to help us overcome exercise plateaus and find the strength to muscle through even the toughest of training sessions.*

Creatine—a naturally occurring compound derived from the amino acids glycine, arginine, and methionine—plays a critical role in the production of adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the body's primary energy source.

Creatine supplements have historically been marketed towards hard-core weightlifters and competitive athletes, but research shows that they can be just as effective for everyday people looking to protect muscle health and get stronger1.*

They also seem to be particularly beneficial for women, whose natural creatine stores are about 70-80% 2lower than men's on average. Emerging science finds that supplementing with creatine (in combination with resistance training) can help postmenopausal women2 maintain strong muscles and bones, and there's reason to believe it could help out with muscle recovery during menstruation3 too.*

In a supplement landscape full of iffy ingredients, creatine is one of the most-studied compounds out there. Taking up to 30 grams per day (over 5 times what you'd find in a typical supplement) for five years isn't associated with harmful side effects4.

Creatine's exciting potential for both men and women, and its stellar safety profile, are what led mindbodygreen to develop creatine+. This supplement combines pure creatine with taurine—another ingredient that enhances strength and power, and has also been shown to support cognitive health5, cardiovascular function, and even potentially longevity6.*

The combo supplement contains zero excipients—just the active ingredients, creatine monohydrate and taurine, in efficacious and science-backed doses (5 grams of creatine and 2 grams of taurine). And it's totally tasteless—making it easy to incorporate into your daily routine. Mix it into water or tea or add it to your post-gym protein shake to optimize energy production, fuel lean muscle mass, and promote healthy aging through the lifespan.* Here's what people are saying about it so far:

Great creatine powder

"This is a great creatine powder. It has a helpful dose of both creatine and taurine and I feel like it’s really made an impact helping me reach my exercise performance goals."*

—Emma O

Creatine fan, excited about taurine

"I started taking creatine in my 20s and I still take it in my 40s as feeling strong is top of the list for me as I think about healthy aging. Back then I didn't know I was also doing my brain a favor. I am very excited about mindbodygreen adding taurine to their super clean take on creatine, I've seen interesting headlines about taurine and longevity lately."*

—Diego

Focusing on my muscles this year

"As part of my new year’s resolutions, I’m focusing more on strength and supporting my muscles this year and beyond, because it only gets harder to build and maintain muscles from here (middle age), ladies and gents!"

—Taylor M.

Love this!

"Love this! I love the creatine and taurine combo and the lack of any gross added ingredients. I feel like it’s been a great help for my exercise and recovery."*

—Deborah P

New fav supplement

"I love how versatile this creatine+ powder is and that there are zero other ingredients. Really enjoying it post-workout, mixing it in my water or even tea."

—Sallie

The takeaway

creatine+ combines creatine and taurine for a supplement that can help you get stronger, recover better, and age more gracefully.* Learn more about the product here.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

