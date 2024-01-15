Advertisement
This Energizing Mocha Cardamom Shake Packs 35 Grams Of Protein
After a tough morning workout, I always crave a Michelin-star meal on a fast-casual timeline. I'm eager to reward myself for the work I did with something delicious, but even thinking of breaking out a pan takes too much time and effort. After I wrap up a run, I have about a 20-minute window before I enter hangry zone.
This conundrum used to me in the bodega across the street from my apartment with a greasy, wonderful breakfast sandwich in hand. But this year, I'm trying to prioritize post-workout fuel that will give my body more of the nutrients it needs to recover optimally. I don't want to lose out on any of the benefits I just pushed so hard for, after all!
My new approach: Whipping up a quick shake that delivers 35 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber—and tastes like a coffee shop delight.
Meet my new recovery shake
To hit my daily protein goals, I've started to build my meals and snacks around high-quality protein sources—and this shake is no exception. Since I interview RDs and exercise physiologists often, I know that eating 20-30 grams of protein within a few hours of a workout is essential for helping our muscles recover and build back stronger.
One protein amino acid, in particular, is key for muscle growth and maintenance: leucine. I like to think of leucine as the "on" switch for muscle protein synthesis (the growth of new muscle), and it takes around 2.5 grams of it to kickstart this all-important process.
To tick my protein and leucine boxes, I start my shake with a combination of full-fat Greek yogurt and mindbodygreen grass-fed whey protein isolate+ in chocolate. The yogurt lends healthy fats, a creamy consistency, and 10 grams of protein (but only about 0.5 grams of leucine) per half-cup serving. From there, adding the grass-fed whey protein isolate+ makes this shake a real home run from both a taste and muscle-support perspective.*
Each serving of the whey protein contains 25 grams of protein and 2.5 grams of leucine from grass-fed cows. Other protein powders I've tried have left behind a funky aftertaste—likely because they're made with stevia or artificial sweeteners. Instead, mindbodygreen's is made with organic cocoa, pink Himalayan salt, organic monk fruit, and organic cinnamon for a smooth flavor made from clean ingredients. I'd heard rumblings from our science and development team that this new protein is the tastiest around, and now I can confirm: It really does taste great, and it forms the perfect chocolate base for my mocha—rich, indulgent, but not overly sweet.
From there, the shake gets a hit of caffeine. I don't usually have coffee before or during morning workouts so by the time I'm done, I'm ready for a little pick-me-up. Chia seeds add some gut-healthy fiber to the mix, and unsweetened almond milk gives the shake a creamy, caffe-like consistency. You could stop right there, but I like to add a bit of cardamom, vanilla extract, and sea salt to give the drink a more complex flavor.
The end result is satisfying in every way: filling, tasty, and energizing without putting me at risk of a sugar crash down the line. I don't consider it a meal replacement (and sometimes I still end up getting that egg sandwich after gulping it down), but it's the perfect treat to quell my hunger and support my body immediately after a workout. Here's how to recreate it at home:
Cardamom mocha protein shake
Makes 1 serving
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup unsweetened almond milk
- 1/2 cup clean coffee+ (cold or room temperature)
- 1 serving mindbodygreen grass-fed whey protein isolate+ in chocolate
- 1 tablespoon chia seeds (Steel-cut oats work great too if you're not a chia texture fan)
- 1/4 teaspoon cardamom
- Dash of vanilla
- Dash of sea salt
Method:
- Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until you reach your happy consistency. Add more almond milk if it's too thick and yogurt if it's too thin.
- Top with more cardamom and enjoy!
The takeaway
I'm trying to be more intentional about eating enough high-quality protein after my morning workouts, and this shake makes doing so really easy, fast, and delicious. For more quick high-protein breakfast ideas, head here.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
I Asked ChatGPT To Make My Meal Plan For The Week: Here's What Happened
Melissa Boufounos, CHN
I Asked ChatGPT To Make My Meal Plan For The Week: Here's What Happened
Melissa Boufounos, CHN