Recipes

This Energizing Mocha Cardamom Shake Packs 35 Grams Of Protein

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe
January 15, 2024
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us."
Mocha Cardamom Smoothie
January 15, 2024

After a tough morning workout, I always crave a Michelin-star meal on a fast-casual timeline. I'm eager to reward myself for the work I did with something delicious, but even thinking of breaking out a pan takes too much time and effort. After I wrap up a run, I have about a 20-minute window before I enter hangry zone.

This conundrum used to me in the bodega across the street from my apartment with a greasy, wonderful breakfast sandwich in hand. But this year, I'm trying to prioritize post-workout fuel that will give my body more of the nutrients it needs to recover optimally. I don't want to lose out on any of the benefits I just pushed so hard for, after all!

My new approach: Whipping up a quick shake that delivers 35 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber—and tastes like a coffee shop delight.

Meet my new recovery shake

To hit my daily protein goals, I've started to build my meals and snacks around high-quality protein sources—and this shake is no exception. Since I interview RDs and exercise physiologists often, I know that eating 20-30 grams of protein within a few hours of a workout is essential for helping our muscles recover and build back stronger.

One protein amino acid, in particular, is key for muscle growth and maintenance: leucine. I like to think of leucine as the "on" switch for muscle protein synthesis (the growth of new muscle), and it takes around 2.5 grams of it to kickstart this all-important process.

grass-fed whey protein isolate+ in chocolate

25 grams of clean protein to support lean muscle mass*

To tick my protein and leucine boxes, I start my shake with a combination of full-fat Greek yogurt and mindbodygreen grass-fed whey protein isolate+ in chocolate. The yogurt lends healthy fats, a creamy consistency, and 10 grams of protein (but only about 0.5 grams of leucine) per half-cup serving. From there, adding the grass-fed whey protein isolate+ makes this shake a real home run from both a taste and muscle-support perspective.*

Each serving of the whey protein contains 25 grams of protein and 2.5 grams of leucine from grass-fed cows. Other protein powders I've tried have left behind a funky aftertaste—likely because they're made with stevia or artificial sweeteners. Instead, mindbodygreen's is made with organic cocoa, pink Himalayan salt, organic monk fruit, and organic cinnamon for a smooth flavor made from clean ingredients. I'd heard rumblings from our science and development team that this new protein is the tastiest around, and now I can confirm: It really does taste great, and it forms the perfect chocolate base for my mocha—rich, indulgent, but not overly sweet.

From there, the shake gets a hit of caffeine. I don't usually have coffee before or during morning workouts so by the time I'm done, I'm ready for a little pick-me-up. Chia seeds add some gut-healthy fiber to the mix, and unsweetened almond milk gives the shake a creamy, caffe-like consistency. You could stop right there, but I like to add a bit of cardamom, vanilla extract, and sea salt to give the drink a more complex flavor.

The end result is satisfying in every way: filling, tasty, and energizing without putting me at risk of a sugar crash down the line. I don't consider it a meal replacement (and sometimes I still end up getting that egg sandwich after gulping it down), but it's the perfect treat to quell my hunger and support my body immediately after a workout. Here's how to recreate it at home:

Cardamom mocha protein shake

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients:

Method:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until you reach your happy consistency. Add more almond milk if it's too thick and yogurt if it's too thin.
  2. Top with more cardamom and enjoy!

The takeaway

I'm trying to be more intentional about eating enough high-quality protein after my morning workouts, and this shake makes doing so really easy, fast, and delicious. For more quick high-protein breakfast ideas, head here.

grass-fed whey protein isolate+ in chocolate

25 grams of clean protein to support lean muscle mass*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

