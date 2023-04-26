Creatine is a naturally occurring compound produced in the body from amino acids, primarily in the liver, kidneys, and pancreas.

It plays a crucial role in producing adenosine triphosphate (ATP)1 , which provides energy for muscle contractions. As a result, creatine supplementation is a popular choice for athletes looking to improve their strength, power, and muscle mass.

A common question is whether it's better to take creatine pre-workout or with protein. Research has shown that it doesn't necessarily matter when you take creatine as long as you consistently take it each day2 . However, some people prefer to take it with their pre-workout supplement for an extra energy boost, while others like to mix it with protein to support muscle growth and recovery.

If you're considering taking both whey protein and creatine together, there's no harm in doing so. They may complement each other well, supporting muscle growth and recovery3 . However, whey protein doesn’t naturally contain creatine, so you must supplement with creatine separately. Also, creatine supplementation may have potential side effects4 , such as water retention and gastrointestinal distress.