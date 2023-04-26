Whey protein and creatine are both safe and effective supplements for beginners. However, the choice between the two depends on individual goals and preferences. Whey protein is an excellent option for those looking to increase muscle mass, improve recovery, and boost overall protein intake. Creatine can help increase strength and power during workouts, leading to greater muscle size and strength gains—and it might benefit women's health too. Neither supplement is a magic pill; they should be combined with proper nutrition and exercise for optimal results.