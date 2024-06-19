Does Creatine Make You Gain Weight? Busting The Pervasive Myth

While creatine is effective and has a strong safety record, some people may experience a small and temporary increase in water weight during the first few days of taking it. This isn't a cause for concern, but choosing smaller doses (5 grams) of creatine over larger loading doses can help reduce your chances of gaining water weight or having stomach issues. Over time, the supplement should help you reach your body composition goals—as long as you pair it with a healthy, muscle-minded lifestyle.