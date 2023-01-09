The current Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein is 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day, but that number estimates the minimum1 amount1 of protein you need to eat to avoid nitrogen imbalance and muscle loss. And as Layman previously tells mbg for our 2023 Wellness Trends: "Nobody I know is after minimum health. We're after optimum health."

Plus, that “0.8 gram per kilogram of body weight” becomes a bit difficult to visualize. That’s why Layman makes it simple by recommending at least 100 grams of protein per day, across the board: “We find from a metabolic standpoint, working predominantly with women, that if they get below 100 grams per day, they lose most of the benefits of protein: fatty acid metabolism, insulin sensitivity, weight loss, satiety,” he says. “All of these ‘grams per kilogram’ and stuff I think people just find confusing.”

So he draws a hard line in the sand when it comes to protein intake: “If you're worried about general health, you should be above 100 [grams],” Layman continues. Of course, that specific number may vary depending on your height, weight, and lifestyle. “If you're an athlete that weighs 200+ pounds, you're probably going to want to be in the 160 [gram] range,” he adds. “I like real numbers. I think they give people much more ‘meat’ to sink their teeth into.”