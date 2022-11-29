There are many reasons to prioritize protein. For starters, it's a building block of muscles, and muscle mass is a predictor of longevity and healthspan. Protein is also the most satiating macronutrient, so it can ease hunger and prevent overeating1 , reducing one's likelihood of developing obesity, heart disease, diabetes2 , and a number of other chronic illnesses. (Though you need to make sure you're eating the right types of protein, which we'll get to later.)

"Since protein sufficiency is known to be utterly critical for optimal energy, immunity, metabolic function, musculoskeletal health, hormonal balance, recovery, and more, I cannot think of a more whole-body relevant macronutrient for ensuring a long, healthy life," says Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, mindbodygreen's vice president of scientific affairs.

The current Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein is 0.8 gram of protein per kilogram of body weight per day. This is in line with what most American adults are eating, says metabolic health expert Alexis Cowan, Ph.D. But, "this is going to totally fall short of what's optimal," she warns.

That's because the RDA is an estimate for the minimum amount of protein that you need to eat in order to avoid nitrogen imbalance and muscle loss. But, as protein and amino acid requirements researcher Don Layman, Ph.D., tells mindbodygreen, "Nobody I know is after minimum health. We're after optimum health."

Now, a growing chorus of health and nutrition experts are encouraging people to go beyond the RDA3 and increase protein intake to closer to 1.2 to 1.6 grams per kilogram of body weight (roughly 110 to 120 grams a day)—especially in older age since our ability to efficiently convert protein into muscle declines after we turn 604 or so.

As for when to get that protein, the first and last meals of the day are most important. After a period of sleep, a protein-packed breakfast activates muscle hypertrophy (growth of muscle cells) for the day. Layman recommends 30 to 40 grams of protein at breakfast, while the average American currently consumes around 12 grams.