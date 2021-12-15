What's Actually Better: Collagen Or Whey Protein? Here's What The Pros Say

With so many protein supplements on the market, choosing the best one can feel like an actual lift. This is especially true if you’re stuck between collagen and whey, two types of popular protein supplements. On one hand, collagen has become super trendy in the last several years for its laundry list of benefits; on the other, whey is essentially the OG of protein supplements.

Ultimately, the ideal choice depends on your personal goals and what you’re looking to get out of supplemental protein. But in order to do that, you’ll need to understand the pros and cons of collagen vs. whey, and how they compare to each other.