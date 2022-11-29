Sarcopenia is not nearly as talked about as other age-related diseases like Alzheimer's. This is in part because it's relatively new, and it was only classified as a diagnosable disease11 in 2016. The fact that we don't have a great way to measure muscle mass in the first place doesn't help.

Over the last few decades, Evans explains, we've had to rely on measurement tools that aren't entirely accurate. Grip strength can give us a sense of muscle mass, but it can be affected by factors like cognitive impairment12 too. Tests like Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) scans measure lean body mass as a proxy for muscle mass. This is not foolproof either since lean body mass and muscle mass are not the same thing. ("Muscle is related to mortality, and lean body mass is not," says Evans.)

In a push for accessible and reliable data, Evans created a new way to measure muscle mass that packages a special type of creatine13 —an amino acid stored in muscle—into a small capsule that you swallow. The creatine then gets distributed into your muscles where it is converted to creatinine, which is lost in urine. Take a urine sample a few days after taking the pill and you'll have a more accurate picture of your muscle mass. This new and noninvasive test is proving very accurate and is now being rolled out in large, NIH-funded cohort studies like the Framingham Heart Study and Women's Health Initiative to further explore the link between muscle and mortality14 .

Looking forward, Evans could see the test administered in every doctor's office, giving people the ability to monitor their muscle mass just like they do their body weight.

Lyon echoes the idea that in the future, we'll be able to get a quick read on skeletal muscle mass with every visit to the GP: "That's what I think is going to be the next frontier," she says.