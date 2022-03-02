New Study Reveals How (& How Long) To Work Out For Longevity

It's been well understood that strength training has benefits that support longevity, so for this research, the team wanted to figure out exactly how much strength training is needed to see those positive effects.

When thinking about strength training, things like lifting weights and bodyweight exercises should come to mind, as opposed to aerobic exercises like running or swimming.

The researchers analyzed 16 existing studies related to exercise and its effects—some of which had up to nearly 480,000 participants, with a range of adult ages included. In other words: The data pool was vast.