Strength training is the practice of using resistance to train your skeletal muscles to get stronger by enhancing their endurance, strength, or size (or all three).

There are many ways to strength train and various types of strength goals. For example, one can train for muscular explosiveness with plyometrics movements, or muscular endurance with higher repetitions and lower weights. You can train for hypertrophy (muscle size increase), or ultimate strength (like a powerlifter). All are phenomenal ways to strengthen the body, and depending on your personal goals, you might decide to train more in one or two different ways.

For this series, we will be using exercises that feature free-weights (also known as dumbbells), as well as body weight exercises to focus on hypertrophy. Traditionally, to achieve hypertrophy, trainers suggest an 8 to 12 rep range—that said, recent research suggests you may be able to achieve a hypertrophic goal with a wider variety of rep ranges.