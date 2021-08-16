Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Suki Clements.

There are so many benefits to moving your body regularly. It increases energy, supports your mental health, promotes heart and brain health, and so much more. Another value to exercising? It promotes longevity. In fact, many studies have associated regular exercise, even in the form of small daily movements, with a longer life span.

One valuable type of fitness to focus on, in order to keep your body moving for many years to come, is balance exercises. That's why I put together this full-body workout which focuses on building balance, strength, and stability. Each exercise is designed to help your body with mobility and range of motion—to feel really empowered in your body, and promote fitness longevity.

All you need is a light set of weights (which are totally optional) and a mat for this beneficial practice. It's all about balance, right?

Your 4-week challenge: For the next month, I'll be sharing some fantastic strength-focused routines you can do from home. Each workout is a culmination of my experience as a movement artist, yoga teacher, and fitness professional—consider these sculpting workouts your 2.0 yoga flows. I encourage you to make these routines part of your weekly workout schedule two to three times per week to feel all the mind and body benefits.