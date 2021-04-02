Should You Be Working Out Everyday? The Benefits + Possible Downsides Of Daily Exercise
We’re often told to prioritize physical fitness, but how frequently should we actually be working out? If you’ve gotten into a habit of hitting the home gym or going on a run seven days a week, you may be wondering: is it possible to work out too often, or is it safe to exercise every day?
First off: we all have those days where sleep, plans with friends, or a simple lack of motivation seem to take priority, and that’s OK. Here’s what personal trainers have to say about the benefits and the potential downsides of working out every day.
Potential benefits of working out everyday.
1. It supports healthy mobility.
Ever notice when you go a while without working out, your joints feel stiffer or you get out of breath more easily? This is often described as being “out of shape,” but it may just be a result of lack of practice.
When you work out (aka move) every day, you’re keeping the body efficient for movement. “Kind of like that saying, you don’t use it, you lose it,” NASM-Certified Personal Trainer, Jason Williams, NASM-CPT, tells mbg.
2. It promotes fascia elasticity.
Fascia is a connective tissue that serves a number of purposes in the body—including supporting, stabilizing, and protecting your bones and muscles.
“What science is starting to recognize is that if you sit for long periods of time, fascia loses its supportive, elastic qualities, and muscles can become neurologically inhibited so they don’t contract or release when they need to,” exercise physiologist Sue Hitzmann, MS, CST, NMT, previously shared with mbg.
Working out each day, even if it’s just a short fascia exercise or a 10-minute joint stretch, can promote fascia elasticity, Williams says.
3. It’s a great stress reliever.
While exercising certainly has physical health benefits, it is also critical for supporting mental health.
"Exercise is probably the most underutilized antidepressant," Ellen Vora, M.D., holistic psychiatrist and mbg Collective member, previously said. In fact, clinical trials have suggested that exercising is comparable to both medicine and psychotherapy in improving depressive symptoms.
4. It increases energy.
“Movement creates energy,” personal trainer and yoga instructor Todd McCullough, aka TMAC, tells mbg. Think about a "runner’s high" or that feeling you get when you crush a spin class. This mental energy comes from the production of endorphins (which also make you happier).
Just be sure to cool down or meditate after a workout, so you're not constantly chasing that endorphin-high, McCullough says. “[Meditation] allows you to ground yourself to something bigger and more meaningful.”
5. It has heart-healthy benefits.
Frequent exercise promotes cardiovascular health by lowering blood pressure, increasing insulin sensitivity, and creating a favorable plasma lipoprotein profile.
In fact, the European Society of Cardiology says people with heart disease should engage in moderate exercise every day—meaning exercise that increases the heart rate by 50 to 60%. Exercise like brisk walking, dancing, swimming, and gardening all fall in this category.
6. It supports brain health.
Several studies have linked exercise to cognitive functioning.
A study published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, found that aerobic exercise boosts blood flow to two regions of the brain which support memory function. Another study from Mayo Clinic Proceedings supports the idea that cardio exercise increases cardiorespiratory fitness, supporting memory function and stress reduction.
7. It can be an act of self-care.
Taking time to move throughout the day, whether it’s a slow and meditative yoga class, a powerful kickboxing session, or a brisk walk, can be an act of self-care. Stepping away from work or other responsibilities to do something for yourself, like exercise, can help you nurture your own well-being, which in turn gives you more energy to care for others.
8. It could enhance sleep.
Several studies have shown that regular exercise promotes better sleep. Simultaneously, getting high quality sleep can enhance your fitness performance. This correlation has been observed for both aerobic exercise and strength training.
9. It supports gut health.
Prioritizing daily micro-movements supports gut health by strengthening the digestive tract, naturopathic doctor Jaime Schehr, N.D., R.D., previously told mbg. "The amount of blood diverted from your digestive system decreases because your muscles are more efficient when you exercise,” she explains.
And, just like the connection between sleep and exercise, gut health and exercise also have a mutualistic relationship. Meaning, a healthier gut may also improve fitness performance.
10. It promotes longevity.
Several studies have associated regular exercise, even in the form of small daily movements, with a longer lifespan—particularly if you’re engaging in at least 150 minutes of exercise each week. (Here: an exercise physiologist’s two fitness tips to promote longevity.)
Downsides of working out too much.
The biggest downside of working out too much is overuse, which makes the body more susceptible to injury, Williams says. “Also, you don't give your body time to recover and that is where your body actually sees the most benefits,” he adds.
What's more, while moderate exercise can help manage stress, too much intense exercise may put your body in a stressful state. Overtraining may also impact your thyroid hormones and adrenal glands.
Excessive training can also turn into a damaging obsession or exercise addiction. “Especially for you type-As out there,” McCullough says. Shifting the focus of your workout from the physical benefits alone, to the mental benefits, can help you develop a healthier, and more sustainable relationship with exercise. “When you shift to this [way of thinking], a workout can be a simple yoga practice to allow your body to rest, or a cold plunge.”
How to work out everyday safely.
If you do want to workout every day, make sure you’re doing it safely and within reason.
In other words, moving your body daily doesn't need to (and probably shouldn't) mean six hours of heavy lifting in the gym. Rather, opt for a routine that's logistically and physically sustainable. “Find something you can do for 15 to 30 minutes a day,” McCullough suggests. “Then, on the days you do have more time, go for that hour-long class.”
Incorporating cross-training is a useful way to give the body time to actively recover from more intense workouts, like long-distance runs or bike rides. "Not all runners need aerobic cross-training," running coach and personal trainer Elizabeth Corkum, previously told mbg. "But every runner should be doing some sort of strength training, yoga, or stretching practice to keep the body balanced and strong head to toe."
For non-endurance athletes, cross-training can look like layering your workouts by intensity. “This can give you a great balance of movement and recovery,” Williams says. “Also, if you feel the need to move daily, you can do a less intense workout so that your body gets the recovery benefits and not get injured.” Here is an example of a well-balanced workout week, according to Williams:
- Monday: HIIT
- Tuesday: Yoga
- Wednesday: Spin
- Thursday: Foam roller, stretch, recover
- Friday: Rest day
- Saturday: Pilates and cardio
- Sunday: Weight training
Finally, don’t sacrifice sleep for the sake of a workout. Rest is essential for overall health, “so opt for a quick home workout you can consistently do, rather than not get enough sleep,” McCullough advises.
How often do you really need to work out?
The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans says the average adult should engage in at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity every week (or two and a half and five hours per week.) So, what exactly does that look like?
Well, depending on your goal (weight loss, endurance, building strength, etc.), there’s no single answer for how often someone should workout per week. Generally, Williams says four to five times a week is a good amount, though.
Ultimately, it's an individual choice, just be sure that you're finding a healthy balance: Aim to move your body as regularly as you need, without overdoing it.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.