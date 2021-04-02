If you do want to workout every day, make sure you’re doing it safely and within reason.

In other words, moving your body daily doesn't need to (and probably shouldn't) mean six hours of heavy lifting in the gym. Rather, opt for a routine that's logistically and physically sustainable. “Find something you can do for 15 to 30 minutes a day,” McCullough suggests. “Then, on the days you do have more time, go for that hour-long class.”

Incorporating cross-training is a useful way to give the body time to actively recover from more intense workouts, like long-distance runs or bike rides. "Not all runners need aerobic cross-training," running coach and personal trainer Elizabeth Corkum, previously told mbg. "But every runner should be doing some sort of strength training, yoga, or stretching practice to keep the body balanced and strong head to toe."

For non-endurance athletes, cross-training can look like layering your workouts by intensity. “This can give you a great balance of movement and recovery,” Williams says. “Also, if you feel the need to move daily, you can do a less intense workout so that your body gets the recovery benefits and not get injured.” Here is an example of a well-balanced workout week, according to Williams: