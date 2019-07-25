Why Don't Doctors Talk To Us About Self-Care? (And How To Bring It Up)

The survey, conducted by the Harris Poll on behalf of Samueli Integrative Health Programs, asked more than 1,000 adults and more than 300 physicians about self-care. A whopping 96% of those docs called self-care an "essential" part of a person's health, but nearly half of them say patients don't seem interested in talking about it. Weird, because 57% of patients say they want to talk to their doctors about what's important in their lives, 66% wish their doctor would give them more self-care guidance, and 65% want their doc involved in "all aspects" of their health.

"What these results show us is that patients have a strong desire for their physicians to be involved in more aspects of their health—beyond pills and procedures," Wayne Jonas, M.D., executive director of Samueli Integrative Health Programs, said in a news release. "They want a fuller partnership and a relationship where they can discuss their health and well-being in other, deeper ways that impact them. As physicians, it's important that we listen to these desires and adjust how we treat our patients. We need to organize our practices to support behavior change."

For the record, when these folks talk about self-care, most of them weren't talking about lighting candles and taking a long bath (although that absolutely is one delightful form of self-care). Instead, most talked about more basic needs like getting enough sleep, eating healthy, exercising, and taking care of their mental health.