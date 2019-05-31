If you Google "anxiety cures" (or treatments, or remedies), exercise will come up in about 98.9 percent of the top results—and for good reason. Exercise has as many, or more, psychological benefits as it does physical, making it a go-to natural option for anyone looking to mitigate their stress and anxiety.

That said, as is the case with most solutions, exercise doesn't work for everyone. In some cases, working out can actually trigger or intensify anxiety—which is, we assume, the opposite of what we all want.

This isn't to say that everyone should avoid exercising because it may or may not trigger their anxiety. On the contrary, if you find that exercise reduces all your stress and anxiety symptoms, keep on keeping on. But if you feel like your anxiety increases as the result of a workout, you deserve expert advice on how to handle it and find ways around it.

Of course, everyone is different (surprise!), which makes this topic a bit tricky. A workout that stokes one person's anxiety could be totally fine for another, and some people with anxiety can do any type of workout and feel fine. It's probably going to take some trial and error on your end, but there are some workouts that are more likely to increase our anxiety—ones that anxious folks may want to avoid.

To get some answers, we asked holistic psychiatrist Ellen Vora, M.D., and trained gynecologist and obstetrician Anna Cabeca, D.O., to weigh in.