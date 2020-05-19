Yoga For Runners: A 7-Pose Flow That's Perfect For Cross-Training

Anyone who is a runner knows that the sport can cause tightness and soreness in the lower body. If you don't take time to stretch out your muscles pre- and post-run, it can cause ongoing tension and pain, which can also make you more prone to injury. However, performing a gentle yoga flow for runners can help release your muscles, improve mobility, and calm your body in between runs.

The seven yoga poses I demonstrate below are prefect for runners, since they can help release tightness in all of the key areas–hamstrings, quadriceps, calves, and hips. Hold each of these poses for five deep breaths, and make sure to perform the flow on both sides.