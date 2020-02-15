Cold showers benefit your body and mind. Your best bet, according to him, is to gradually increase the length of your showers, as well as how cold you get them. It obviously won't be super comfortable, but you may find it invigorating (you may not). Hof claims you'll eventually become accustomed and maybe even look forward to your daily dose of cold.

And as Hof insists, the more cold showers you take, the more unshakable your mind will become. "Sometimes we are unhappy because of stress we cannot regulate," he says. But when we learn how to deal with a stressor like freezing cold water, we can apply that strength and concentration to other areas of our life. Or as Hof explains it, "We can be within the eye of the hurricane, without being affected."

So if you're looking for a cool new way to reduce inflammation, along with all the other benefits, give cold showers a try.