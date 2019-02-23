I Tried The Wim Hof Method For 3 Months — This Is What Happened

The Wim Hof method (WHM) may accelerate the healing process, reduce stress, improve sleep, normalize hormones, improve sports performance, enhance immunity, and more. Wim has worked with scientists to test his methods in controlled studies that have demonstrated previously unknown possibilities, such as the ability of humans to voluntarily activate their autonomic nervous system and actively influence their immune response and consciously control their stress and pain response while increasing internal body temperature.

Cold therapy alone has been used medicinally for thousands of years, and the benefits include reduced inflammation, improved recovery, increased thermogenesis, increased life span in mice and flies, improved sleep, reduced pain, and reduced anxiety and depression. The WHM combines cold therapy with meditation, breathing, and focus, to expand the limits of the body and mind and provide even more health benefits.

I was intrigued and watched and read everything about Wim and heard a small voice in my head say, "What are you waiting for?"

I started with the breathing and cold showers but wasn't having the experience that he and others were sharing, so I got discouraged, distracted, and stopped altogether. Then a friend sent me a text about Wim, and I decided to give it another try, but this time I committed to the advanced breathing and the icy-cold immersion (commitment is one of the three pillars of the WHM). When I first went into the water at a temperature of about 48 degrees Fahrenheit, I lasted for about one minute before my body started shaking and my teeth chattering. My mind and body were screaming, "Get out and get out quick!"

I knew why. When I was a young boy, I had a few scary experiences with cold water in the winter, sledding in the snow and playing ice hockey. A couple of times I almost drowned in an ice-covered lake, but my brother saved me. As long as I can remember, I never liked cold water, and I got cold very quickly in freezing environments. I recognized I have some deep fears around cold water.

The following day I was not excited about getting back in the water, but Wim said to be patient, to commit, and know that cold water is my friend. So as I was going back in the second day, I started saying aloud, "My friend, my friend, I'm going back to my friend" to offer myself a little positive reinforcement. For the first week, it was very difficult for me, but I set my mind and opened my heart, and on the seventh day, I experienced a moment in the water I will never forget: I surrendered to the feeling, and I felt comfortable in the water. I was saying over and over, "I am one with the water." I felt happy, content, and accomplished. I thought, "This must be what Wim is talking about."