I Tried The Wim Hof Method For 3 Months — This Is What Happened

The following day I was not excited about getting back in the water, but Wim says to be patient, to commit, and know that cold water is your friend. So as I was going back in the second day, I started saying aloud, "My friend, my friend, I'm going back to my friend" to offer myself a little positive reinforcement. For the first week, it was very difficult for me, but I set my mind and opened my heart, and on the seventh day, I experienced a moment in the water I will never forget: I surrendered to the feeling, and I felt comfortable in the water. I was saying over and over, "I am one with the water." I felt happy, content, and accomplished. I thought, "This must be what Wim is talking about."