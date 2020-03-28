Apartment Workouts: 4 HIIT Moves To Make You Sweat Without Jumping
A HIIT workout is a great way to exercise during an at-home quarantine: It’s ideal for all levels, doesn’t require equipment, and can be completed in a short period of time (a great workout to add to the middle of the work day to reboot energy and focus!). But if you live in an apartment with downstairs neighbors, they may not be too enthused by the energetic squat jumps being performed above them. Fortunately, there are ways to get the same boost from your workouts, without having to jump or create too much noise for the neighbors.
Here’s a quick and easy HIIT workout you can do, no matter where you live—no jumping (and no neighbor complaints) necessary.
The Workout (4 x 4)
Perform each exercise for one minute as fast as possible. Rest for one minute between sets. Perform the series four times total.
1. Squat Pulses
- Stand with feet hip-width apart, shoulders stacked over hips. Deeply bend both knees, shift hips back and lower down until thighs are parallel with the floor.
- Come up half way. Deeply bend knees and move back down to lowest point of the squat.
- Stay low and repeat the movement for as many reps as possible within the minute, only coming half way up in the squat.
2. Lunge Pulses
- Come into lunge position by stepping right foot forward and left foot back. Lower down until left knee hovers over the floor.
- Come half way up and lower right back down. Place most of your weight in front foot, hinging at the hips.
- Stay low and repeat the movement for as many reps as possible within 30 seconds, only coming half way up in the lunge. After 30 seconds, switch to the other side with left foot forward, right foot back.
3. Bridge Pulses
- Lie on your back with feet hip-width apart, knees bent and hands by your side. Engage the glutes and lift the hips up (knees will be in line with hips at the highest point).
- Lower hips down half way, and then press them right back up to the highest point.
- Continue with the bridge pulses for 1-minute.
4. Mountain Climbers
- Come into a straight arm plank with hands under shoulders and feet hip-width apart. Draw shoulder blades down and back, deeply engage the floor and create one long line from head to heels.
- Drive right knee toward chest, while remaining in a plank. Quickly switch legs, driving left knee into center line.
- Alternate as fast as possible for 1-minute.
The series is meant to be tough, short and very effective. Pro tip: Switch off between high intensity and low intensity workouts each day. That said, you can perform the above workout three times per week and alternate with a light version of cardio (perhaps an afternoon walk), Pilates, or yoga.
For now, enjoy your jump-free HIIT class!
