A HIIT workout is a great way to exercise during an at-home quarantine: It’s ideal for all levels, doesn’t require equipment, and can be completed in a short period of time (a great workout to add to the middle of the work day to reboot energy and focus!). But if you live in an apartment with downstairs neighbors, they may not be too enthused by the energetic squat jumps being performed above them. Fortunately, there are ways to get the same boost from your workouts, without having to jump or create too much noise for the neighbors.

Here’s a quick and easy HIIT workout you can do, no matter where you live—no jumping (and no neighbor complaints) necessary.