How Combining Yoga & HIIT Makes You Stronger, Stat

For me, working out is about one thing: EMPOWERMENT. I love the feeling of sweat pouring down my face, my heart beating through my chest, and blood running through my veins. Exercise improves every aspect of my life. It is how I have started all of my days and what I've known from the time I was a kid growing up in my dad’s gym, up until about seven years ago. That is when I discovered yoga. I loved how yoga made my body and mind feel. I studied it relentlessly, practicing six day a week for years. I then went and did my teacher training at YogaWorks. However, as my training business, TMAC FITNESS, grew busier and busier, going to an hour-and-twenty-minute yoga class was no longer an option. In addition to the time constraint, I also knew that to be in superior shape, you have to push your anaerobic threshold. So the question was posed: Could I develop a way for people to get ripped in a short period of time yet also experience the healing benefits of yoga?

After about nine months of trial and error, I developed a 20-Minute Workout that combined high-intensity interval training (HIIT) with yoga and without the need for equipment. You can do this workout at home, in a hotel room, or even in your favorite park. Here's why you should combine yoga and HIIT: