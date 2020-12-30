This Type Of Exercise Can Help You Sleep Better, According To Research

This study used self-reported data. In the future, we hope to see more research studying the granular impacts that different exercises have on sleep.

In the meantime, if there's one thing we can be sure of, it's that exercise (whatever it looks like to you) is great for improving sleep quality and overall well-being. As clinical psychologist and sleep expert Michael J. Breus Ph.D. previously told mbg, "Sleep is recovery. If you haven't done anything you need to recover from, you're not going to sleep particularly well."

Other things you can do to get the most out of your nightly zzz's on top of exercising include taking a magnesium supplement like mbg's magnesium+, trying to keep a consistent sleep/wake schedule (yes, even on the weekends), and avoiding eating or drinking alcohol too close to bed.