The researchers analyzed 30 participants, 60 years old or older, with pre-existing memory problems. Brain imaging scans and memory scores were taken at the start of the study, and the participants were split into two groups.

One group engaged in aerobic exercise training for a year, while the other group routinely stretched. Both groups trained for 25 to 30 minutes, three times per week.

After analyzing new brain scans and memory tests at the end of the 12-month period, researchers noticed a 47% improvement in the exercise group’s memory scores, and they had a clue as to why.

The group who participated in aerobic exercise showed increased blood flow to the anterior cingulate cortex (ACC) and the hippocampus. The ACC plays a role in attention and memory, while the hippocampus impacts both short and long-term memory functions.