That said, within the innate structure of these plans, there's room to play! Use the 75 Soft challenge as a framework to set your own personal health goals and build a schedule that actually excites you. Swap out reading 10 pages a day with journaling if you're a writer, set a goal to cook more at home in lieu of healthy eating, etc. By making the 75 Soft challenge more personal to you, you'll be more likely to find some joyful new health habits to stick with long term—and isn't that the whole point?