Advertisement
Optimize Your Health In The New Year With These 13 Editor-Approved Books
There's no better way to ring in the new year than cozying up with a new book. To round out your collection, we've gathered the picks our editors couldn't put down in 2023.
These recommendations touch on the realm of well-being, from nutrition to beauty to sustainability. If you want to make 2024 the best year yet, start by turning the first page.
The Plant Medicine Protocol: Unlocking the Power of Plants for Optimal Health and Longevity
This book has it all for someone who wants to dive into the vast world of herbalism. Inside the aesthetically pleasing and photo-filled book, you'll find unique and delicious recipes, brewing tips, plant profiles, and actionable tips to make herbalism a part of your everyday life.
The Plant Medicine Protocol: Unlocking the Power of Plants for Optimal Health and Longevity by William Siff, LAc
The Joy of Well-Being
"There is so much conflicting well-being advice out there these days that it can feel like you need a Ph.D. just to make sense of it all. But don't worry, our co-CEOs Jason & Colleen Wachob did it for you: Their new book, The Joy of Well-Being, cuts through the noise and identifies the fundamentals that will get us 90% of the way to optimal health—everything else is just (gluten-free) gravy." —Emma Loewe, mindbodygreen health & sustainability director
The Joy of Well-Being: A Practical Guide to a Happy, Healthy, and Long Life by Colleen and Jason Wachob
(Read an excerpt on why connection is a cornerstone of longevity here.)
Inside Out Beauty
"A handbook for holistic skin care. Penned by board-certified dermatologist Naana Boakye, M.D., MPH (who is also a friend of the Clean Beauty School podcast!), this guidebook includes a well-rounded approach to caring for your complexion, including exercise advice, nutrition recommendations, and a self-loving mindset. In fact, she doesn't even get to topical products until Chapter 6! I personally love the little "prescriptions" she provides at the end of each chapter with derm-approved tricks for each pillar." —Jamie Schneider, mindbodygreen's senior beauty & lifestyle editor
Inside Out Beauty: Your Prescription for Healthy, Radiant, and Acne-Controlled Skin by Naana Boakye, M.D., MPH
Regenesis
"As the health & sustainability director at mindbodygreen, I'm always navigating how to eat in a way that's good for my body and minimally destructive to our planet. I'll admit that most days, it feels impossible. But reading this book by George Monbiot has given me a glimpse at what a more sustainable food future can look like—it's a fascinating read for anyone interested in regenerative farming, food justice, and the mindblowing microscopic world just beneath our feet." —Emma Loewe, mindbodygreen health & sustainability director
Regenesis: Feeding the World Without Devouring the Planet by George Monbiot
Veg Forward
"Veg Forward by Susan Spungen was definitely a favorite cookbook I've reviewed this year. Besides the stunning photos on each page, I love that the recipes are divided by season. Turning the page to reveal a new set of recipes every few months was such a lovely way to usher in the new season. The smoky corn salad (summer) and butternut squash farro risotto (fall) were favorites, but I suspect there are no misses in here." —Emily Kelleher, mindbodygreen's editorial operations manager
Veg Forward: Super-Delicious Recipes That Put Produce at the Center of Your Plate by Susan Spungen
Gut Feelings
Leading functional health expert Will Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C., explores the intricate relationship between what you eat and how you feel. He covers not only how a compromised gut can manifest as negative emotional feelings but also how your mindset impacts your gut.
Gut Feelings: Healing the Shame-Fueled Relationship Between What You Eat and How You Feel by Will Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
(Read an excerpt on an unexpected way to reduce inflammation here.)
The Origins of You
"This is the book for better understanding how you interact with the people in your life. By diving deep into the family you grew up in, Vienna Pharaon, M.S., LMFT, sheds light on the complexity of family trauma and gives you tools to break patterns that come from it. It's an enlightening read that illustrates how your childhood is showing up in your day-to-day life and how to say goodbye to coping mechanisms that are no longer serving you." —Hannah Margaret Allen, mindbodygreen's executive editor
The Origins of You: How Breaking Family Patterns Can Liberate the Way We Live and Love by Vienna Pharaon, M.S., LMFT
(Read an excerpt about how feelings of worthlessness often stem from childhood wounds here.)
Invisible Women
"This book is super data heavy, and it does a thorough job of showcasing how not accounting for or including women in everything from research studies to public policy to product design is widespread and detrimental." —Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN, mindbodygreen's supplements editor
Invisible Women: Data Bias in a World Designed for Men by Caroline Criado Perez
Owning Our Struggles
"Consider this your guide to healing through community connection. Licensed therapist Minna B. walks through client stories, therapeutic tools, and personal insights to bring you actionable tips and powerful lessons on mending emotional wounds and finding peace alongside others." —Hannah Margaret Allen, mindbodygreen's executive editor
Owning Our Struggles: A Path to Healing and Finding Community in a Broken World by Minna B., LMSW
(Read an excerpt about how to set boundaries here.)
Drunk: How We Sipped, Danced, and Stumbled Our Way to Civilization
"This was such an interesting read on the history of alcohol and its importance in the formation of civilizations. It draws on a lot of science and anthropology, told in an engaging and interesting way. It also has a balanced perspective on how alcohol can be both a positive and negative influence on society. It really made me rethink which alcohols I drink and why." —Darcy McDonough, M.S., mindbodygreen's senior manager, SEO & content strategy
Drunk: How We Sipped, Danced, and Stumbled Our Way to Civilization by Edward Slingerland
Calm Your Mind With Food: A Revolutionary Guide to Controlling Your Anxiety
"Uma Naidoo, M.D., is a thought leader on how nutrition impacts mental health, and I always learn something new when I prep her articles to run on mindbodygreen. Her new book, Calm Your Mind With Food, helped me untangle how my nutrition could be contributing to my anxiety and start to make healthier choices for both my body and brain." —Emma Loewe, mindbodygreen health & sustainability director
Calm Your Mind With Food: A Revolutionary Guide to Controlling Your Anxiety by Uma Naidoo, M.D.
(Read an excerpt on using food to calm anxiety here.)
100 Ways To Change Your Life: The Science of Leveling Up Health, Happiness, Relationships & Success
"This book is filled with 100 bite-sized well-being tips (each one takes just a minute or two to read) that you can integrate into your life immediately. Each tip is science-backed, unexpected, and shared in Liz Moody's signature fun and judgment-free way. It's a great read if you're in the market for a few New Year's resolutions you'll actually be excited to get started." —Emma Loewe, mindbodygreen health & sustainability director
100 Ways To Change Your Life: The Science of Leveling Up Health, Happiness, Relationships & Success by Liz Moody
(Read an excerpt on how fidgeting can unlock your creativity here.)
Eating From Our Roots: 80+ Healthy Home-Cooked Favorites From Cultures Around the World
"Maya Feller, R.D.'s approach to food and nutrition is so refreshing. She sees eating as an opportunity to nourish not just our bodies but also our relationships and cultural understanding. Her latest cookbook is a stunning collection of healthy recipes from around the world. I've been using it to cook my way from Jamaica to Scandinavia—and loved every recipe along the way." —Emma Loewe, mindbodygreen health & sustainability director
Eating From Our Roots: 80+ Healthy Home-Cooked Favorites From Cultures Around the World by Maya Feller, M.S., R.D.
(Read a recipe for nutrient-rich Italian stew here.)
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
6 Anti-Inflammatory Drinks Can Help With Period Cramps & What To Avoid
Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.
I'm A Complete Mess If I Don't Sleep — This Supplement Gives Me My Deepest Rest*
Federica Muggenburg, NHC, AADP
How A Neuropsychologist Overcame Years Of Sleep Issues Naturally
Kendal Maxwell, Ph.D.
Hey Women Under 50 — Deficiency Of These 2 Nutrients Screws With Your Sleep
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
6 Anti-Inflammatory Drinks Can Help With Period Cramps & What To Avoid
Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.
I'm A Complete Mess If I Don't Sleep — This Supplement Gives Me My Deepest Rest*
Federica Muggenburg, NHC, AADP
How A Neuropsychologist Overcame Years Of Sleep Issues Naturally
Kendal Maxwell, Ph.D.
Hey Women Under 50 — Deficiency Of These 2 Nutrients Screws With Your Sleep
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN