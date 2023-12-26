The #1 Way To Quiet Anxiety For Good, From A Nutritional Psychiatrist

Consider serotonin. Serotonin is an inhibitory neurotransmitter, which means it helps calm down your nerve cells, soothing them out of a frenzied state. Serotonin is thought to be one of the most crucial brain chemicals when it comes to anxiety; the most common type of drug prescribed to fight anxiety and depression is the SSRI, which increases levels of serotonin in the brain. While serotonin plays a key role in your mood and emotions, 95% of your body’s serotonin is produced in the gut, most of which stays in your digestive tract to help the ENS regulate digestion. Only 1–2% of your body’s serotonin is produced in the brain.