Serotonin is one of the chemical messengers in our body that regulate our nervous system. The neurotransmitter is famously known as one of the “happy hormones.” In particular, serotonin influences our overall feelings of well-being.

As a molecule, serotonin carries signals between different parts of the brain, which affects many functions including emotions, digestion, and appetite. When serotonin is properly balanced in the body, you’ll feel happier and emotionally stable. When there are low-levels of serotonin, it could lead to mood instability, irritability, anxiety, depression, sleep, digestive issues, and difficulty sleeping.

Learning about serotonin and its triggers helps you make informed choices to modulate your mood for the better. If you’re looking to promote serotonin naturally, read on for some psychologist-recommended, science-backed tips.