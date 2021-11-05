"Causes of low levels of serotonin could be a combination of things. Two common reasons: Your body isn't producing enough of it, which could be related to vitamin and nutrient deficiencies; your body is able to produce it but not use it effectively," psychologist Rachel Goldman, Ph.D., tells mbg. "There's a relationship between mood and food. The food we eat impacts how we feel. Many foods naturally contain serotonin, but there are other nutrients that our body also needs to produce [it], including tryptophan and omega-3 fatty acids."