The Best Cuddling Positions For Romance, Sleeping, & More

How to: Just sit or stand side by side, lean against each other, and hold hands.

Benefit: Holding hands can be both innocent and intimate. It's easy to naturally slip out of, too, by just letting go to reach for a glass of water or something in your pocket. "The option of closeness with the option to create more space without making a big deal out of it is the key thing to look for in new relationship cuddling positions," professional cuddlist Kassandra Brown tells mbg.