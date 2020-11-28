The Best Cuddling Positions For Romance, Sleeping, & More

Cuddling is one of the simple joys of being in a relationship, and there are different cuddling positions depending on what you're going for. As couples therapist Lexx Brown-James, Ph.D., LMFT, explains, cuddling can be a way to initiate sex or practice aftercare after sex, or it can simply be a way for couples to bond with each other—thanks in part to the fact that the physical act of cuddling triggers the release of hormones like oxytocin and dopamine, which create feelings of closeness.

So here are the best cuddling positions for couples, depending on your relationship stage, goals, and surroundings.