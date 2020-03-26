According to integrative neurologist Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D., hugging promotes closeness between people. "The physiologic changes that accompany the human touch are thought to be related to an exchange of energy in the form of electrons," she tells mbg. "The act of hugging also releases oxytocin stored in the pituitary gland, which is often affectionately referred to as the 'love hormone' because it helps us bond with our newborns. That feeling of love, familiarity, and fellowship is why we have the instinct to hug our children, our parents, and our friends."

Studies have shown that newborns who aren't held regularly often have difficulty with growth and development later in life, and those who get more affectionate touch from their caregivers have stronger brain responses. And it's not just babies who crave that touch: Los Angeles–based licensed psychologist Ron Kaufman, Psy.D., tells mbg that when we have low oxytocin levels, our bodies may clumsily bump into others as a way of hoping to raise these levels.