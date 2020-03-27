14 Scientific Benefits Of Kissing & Why It's Good For You

If you think of kissing in its most basic sense, it's really swapping mouth germs with a chosen partner. One Dutch study found that a 10-second French kiss can be the source of 80 million bacteria transferring between two mouths. That might sound gross, but part of having a healthy microbiome is having a variety of bacterial species. We spoke with Jolene Brighton, M.D., about the claim and she said, "When we kiss there is an exchange of saliva, which inherently carries bacteria. There is a potential to strengthen our immune system via exposure."