14 Scientific Benefits Of Kissing & Why It's Good For You

Various studies suggest that kissing may play a role in our process of assessing a potential partner. That's because kissing gets us close enough to a potential mate to unconsciously assess compatibility through our senses. Face-sniffing is a real thing: Our olfactory system can pick up pheromones when we get up close and personal with a lover. Some research suggests some pheromones may play a role in determining how attractive we find a potential partner.

Naturopathic physician Jolene Brighton, N.D., tells mbg kissing also allows for the exchange of saliva and therefore also microbes and DNA. As such, some studies suggest kissing can tell you about the genetic traits of your mate and influence whether or not you want to take it a step further into babymaking. (A related fun fact picked up by a study at the University of Albany: Women are more likely than men to rule a partner out for a bad kiss.)