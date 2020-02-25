Some People Won't Kiss During Sex — Here's Why

Young people may be more likely to find the act of kissing during sex, in particular, to be "too intimate," according to a 2019 study1 published in the Journal of Sex & Marital Therapy. Among people under 30 who said they had not kissed during their last sexual encounter, 20% said kissing would have been too intimate with that person. Across all ages, one in five people who hadn't kissed during sex the last time they had it said it was because they just don't like kissing at all.