Some People Won't Kiss During Sex — Here's Why

Interestingly, among people under 30 who hadn't kissed, 20 percent said kissing during sex would have been too intimate with their last sexual partner. Relatedly, people who kissed were also more likely to cuddle, and people who did at least one of the three acts were three times as likely to say there was a lot of emotional intimacy during that sexual encounter.

"Kissing and cuddling appear to be critical aspects of postcoital affection and are associated with sexual and relationship satisfaction," the researchers explain in the paper. "Moreover, kissing, cuddling, and massage have been described as important aspects of sexual intimacy."

Overall, the two most common reasons for not kissing were not enjoying kissing (20 percent of non-kissers) and their partner not wanting to kiss (also 20 percent). A relatable 11 percent of people who hadn't kissed during their last sexual encounter noted they were worried about someone's breath, whether their partner's or their own.

Interestingly and perhaps depressingly, people in monogamous relationships were less likely to kiss their partner during their last sexual encounter and "substantially" less likely to cuddle. The researchers couldn't parse out from the data why that might be.

Some 10 percent of people who said they hadn't kissed at their last sexual encounter, however, later said they actually had kissed but "not passionately."

"Just as prior research has shown that people's meanings of 'sex' vary, our data demonstrate that a kiss is not necessarily a kiss, with some respondents only counting certain kinds of kisses as 'kisses,'" the researchers write. "This may suggest that some people feel that kisses should be or feel a certain way for them to 'count' as kisses."