When you think about having sex, would you say "intimacy" is the first thing that comes to your mind? Do you think of sex as a place to feel truly seen, loved, and free to fully express yourself? If you're finding yourself answering "no" to any or most of these questions, you're not alone. There's often a huge gap between what most people truly long for in sex and what they actually experience in their day-to-day lives. Below are a few ways to deepen your experience of intimacy in the bedroom. With these essential keys in mind, you can begin to focus on radically clarifying your desires when it comes to sexual connection and intimacy: