Sex
Sacred Sexuality: How To Have Sacred, Spiritual Sex

Sacred Sexuality: How To Have Sacred, Spiritual Sex

Julie Piatt
Julie Piatt
Plant-Based Chef & Spiritual Guide
Julie Piatt aka "SriMati" is a plant-based chef, spiritual guide, and best-selling author of The Plantpower Way: Whole Food recipes and Guidance For the Whole Family.
Image of an area sprinkled with flowers, prepared for sacred sex.

Photo by Stocksy

Last updated on February 28, 2020

The biggest misconception about sex is that it's dirty, forbidden, or wrong. In truth, sex is sacred. Not in a churchy way. (Though, don't get me wrong—if that's your thing, I'm down.) But as pure cosmic energy, sex is a physical act that provides a direct connection to the divine. I think we've been going about it the wrong way for a very long time. Here's what it means to have spiritual, sacred sex.

Sex and spirituality: How they're linked.

From my personal experience, sexual, spiritual, and creative energy are really all parts of one whole. If you are expressed creatively, you are going to be expressed sexually. If you are in the flow of expressive sex, then you know that God must have a hand in it. And creativity is about spiritual communion.

Sex is a core function of humanity. It plays a huge role in the physical health and vitality of the body. Sex is also an immense, universal force that can merge your spirit (your divine essence) with your body. Sex is involution (spirit descending) and evolution (physical ascending) meeting at the heart in an explosion of pure love.

But to fully experience sex in this divine way, we have to engage in it in a divine forum.

What is sacred sexuality?

Sacred sexuality is completely counter to what our culture presents as the experience of sex. In modern society, sex is completely externally focused. It's an objectification of form, mired in fantasy, watched from the sidelines as a "spectator" through porn and taking for granted the warm, human flesh we connect with.

While this widely used approach will surely produce an orgasm, it can be animalistic and short (22 seconds on average). Experiencing sex this way takes us away from the present. The present is the only truth there really is. It takes us outside of ourselves, when, really, the holy grail—sex as communion with the soul—is a possibility that exists within us any time, all the time.

Why is sex the most coveted experience in modern-day culture? Because we seek this connection with the divine. Because it allows us to transcend ourselves in a way no other experience does. We know there is the potential for sex to be transformational and life-changing.

We've been expecting way too little of sex for a very long time. It's a massively powerful energy. And it has more potential than we realize to be a force for the amazing in our lives. What if sex, experienced as sacred, could open a field of intimacy in your relationship with your lover that you never knew existed?

How to have sacred sex.

Let's step into sexiness in a whole new way. Note: You do not have to have a partner to practice sacred sex. You can fly solo.

1. Connect to your spirituality.

Recognize that we are spiritual beings having a human experience—that you were created from a divine blueprint.

Recognize sex as part of this spirituality. Feeling guilty or embarrassed? Please don't. Sex is fantastic, wonderful, amazing, natural, wild, erotic, and awesome. With consenting partners and within the realms of both people's boundaries, sex should occur freely.

2. Decide to see your partner as divine.

Accept that if you are a divine expression of this force, your partner is too. Yes, that person who annoys you and challenges you to no end. Expand your understanding and surrender all judgment of the person God has provided as your soul mate.

Embrace the act of sex as worship of your partner and a sacred representation of the divine—no matter how different you imagine these things to be. You get out of it what you put into it. Exercise your devotion muscle. Fake it till you make it.

A Quick History of Sexuality

TRY A FREE SAMPLE OF THIS CLASS

With Esther Perel
Watch The Whole Class: Esther Perel’s Guide To The Best Sex Of Your Life

By holding this highest vision for your partner, you will be loving them into their best expression of their divine design. This is truly divine principle in action. Yes, you are a healer now.

3. Create the environment in which sacred sex can blossom.

Engage the senses. Find a soft, beautiful blanket that is only for union with your beloved. Sprinkle rose petals around the space. Light candles and play music. I recommend getting a drone sound from an app for a neutral backdrop that encourages healing and a spiritual vibe. (Here's a full guide on how to create a romantic bedroom environment.)

4. Prepare your body.

Shower or bathe—cleanliness is essential to meet the divine.

Adorn your body with oils, style your hair, wear makeup that makes you feel your best, and even put on jewelry if it makes you feel more spiritually centered. Wear a piece of clothing sacred to this space, this act—a robe, a slip, or something else you feel prepares your body and spirit to meet.

5. Begin sacred sex with an essential oils ritual.

When you are both ready, enter into the circle of rose petals.

Join your third eyes together, breathing for six inhales and six exhales.

Take turns anointing each other with essential oil of sandalwood and rose. Place the oil on each other's crown, third eye, heart space, and genitals.

6. Follow your sexual intuition.

Open yourself up to exploring sexual intimacy however you feel moved to do so. Let every session be unique and distinct unto itself.

Remember, being fully in the moment during sex means having a total awareness of our being right now. Practice looking into each other's eyes. Stay in the feeling of each moment. Drop into the visceral feeling of this experience.

If you're not sure where to begin, consider incorporating tantric sex practices. Tantra is a sexual practice that beautifully merges sex and spirituality. (Here's a beginner's guide to tantric sex.)

7. Experience a sacred orgasm.

When you climax, practice drawing that energy into your heart. Feel the orgasm release (evolution) and simultaneously draw that bliss into your heart (involution). Visualize yourself and your partner joined inside a three-dimensional six-pointed star. For more experienced practitioners of sacred sex, you may wish to try having an energy orgasm.

8. Practice luxurious aftercare.

In the afterglow, share thoughts and feelings on your experience—a practice known as aftercare. Enjoy some decadent dark chocolate. Laugh about your challenges with this new approach, and enjoy the expanded experience of your intimacy.

Peace, om, shanti.

