Sacred sexuality is completely counter to what our culture presents as the experience of sex. In modern society, sex is completely externally focused. It's an objectification of form, mired in fantasy, watched from the sidelines as a "spectator" through porn and taking for granted the warm, human flesh we connect with.

While this widely used approach will surely produce an orgasm, it can be animalistic and short (22 seconds on average). Experiencing sex this way takes us away from the present. The present is the only truth there really is. It takes us outside of ourselves, when, really, the holy grail—sex as communion with the soul—is a possibility that exists within us any time, all the time.

Why is sex the most coveted experience in modern-day culture? Because we seek this connection with the divine. Because it allows us to transcend ourselves in a way no other experience does. We know there is the potential for sex to be transformational and life-changing.

We've been expecting way too little of sex for a very long time. It's a massively powerful energy. And it has more potential than we realize to be a force for the amazing in our lives. What if sex, experienced as sacred, could open a field of intimacy in your relationship with your lover that you never knew existed?