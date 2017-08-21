The Science Behind Essential Oils: Are You Using The Right Ones?

The use of aromatic essences and the burning of incense (aromatic resins and gums, such as frankincense and balsam used to create scented fragrances for specific applications) has been used in spiritual pursuits for as long as we have a record of them. In ancient Egypt, incense was burned as an offering to the gods. Large quantities were burned every day in temples throughout Egypt.

The Bible contains many references to the burning of incense as an integral part of sacred ceremonies, and the precious aromatic botanicals frankincense and myrrh were offered to the Christ child by wise men. More than a dozen aromatic botanicals are referenced in the Old and New Testament books of the Bible, many of which are distilled into the essential oils we still use today: aloeswood, calamus, cassia, cinnamon, cistus, cypress, fir, frankincense, galbanum, hyssop, juniper, myrrh, myrtle, onycha, pine, saffron, sandalwood, and spikenard.

Similarly, the ancient Romans, Greeks, Persians, Indians, and Chinese all used aromatic essences for a variety of purposes, including religious rituals. Some religions continue this practice of using aromatic botanicals during religious services, at temples, before household altars, and to purify and protect.

Nowadays, some people use essential oils to open the mind, enhance spiritual connections, and invite inspiration. They do so by inhaling an essential oil while meditating or through direct application of essential oils to the body (i.e., the crown of the head, base of the skull, or over the heart).